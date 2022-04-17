Russia-Ukraine War: Germany Reports 70% Drop In Ukrainian Refugee Arrivals By Train

Germany on Saturday stated that the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving via train each day has decreased by nearly 70 per cent. German Minister for Transport Volker Wissing, on Saturday at a press conference, said that Berlin will continue to accept the Ukrainians seeking refuge in the European nation and escaping the assault within their homeland. The German government has registered nearly 147,000 Ukrainians so far since Russia’s military invasion that started on February 24.

“The number of people fleeing to Germany by train has fallen significantly compared to the peak at the beginning of the war – from around 8,200 to the current 2,500 people per day," Volker Wissing told German broadcaster RND. "We continue to keep the logistics and transport structures in place, however, because … (we) can experience an increase in the number of refugees at any time. We must expect further escalation and be prepared. People who are in need in Ukraine should be able to find refuge in Germany,” Wissing added.

2,300 Technical Relief Agency (THW) volunteers appointed

German Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, in a press call, announced provisions for hassle-free acceptance of the refugees. He appointed at least 2,300 Technical Relief Agency (THW) volunteers who have already settled in Germany to support children, women, and men fleeing the war in Ukraine. The Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community (BMI) of Germany in a statement earlier also thanked support workers, municipal assistants, federal states, and many other organisations for their commitment and solidarity with Ukraine.

“It is now a matter of providing the best possible care, accommodation, and distribution for the people who have fled. The federal government is giving the states and local authorities massive support in this – with the federal police, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, and many others Helpers of the Technical Relief Agency,” she noted.

As the war ensues in Ukraine, the World Bank issued a forecast predicting the economy of the country is expected to collapse by 45.1 per cent in 2022. The Bank further issued a warning stating a possibility of an even bleaker economic outlook, far worse than the 10-35 per cent downturn the IMF projected last month. The World Bank said that Russia and its neighboring countries are suffering consequences from the ongoing Ukraine war as Putin's country is likely to see an 11.2 per cent decline in GDP. The war which began on February 24 has caused more than four million Ukrainians to flee to Poland, Romania, and Moldova, further causing the prices of grains and energy to soar.