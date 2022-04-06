Russia-Ukraine War: Greece Expels 12 Russian Diplomats In Aftermath Of Bucha Genocide

Following its European counterparts, Greece on Wednesday, April 6, dismissed Russian diplomats stationed in the country in response to the Ukraine war and the recent Bucha atrocities. In a statement, the Greek Foreign Ministry announced that 12 Russian diplomats had been asked to leave the country and had been declared “personae non-gratae” in accordance with the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention.

The statement of the Greek Foreign Ministry, as quoted by local media read, “The Greek authorities have declared 12 members of the Diplomatic and Consular Missions of the Russian Federation, accredited in Greece, as personae non-gratae. The above were declared undesirable in accordance with the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Affairs and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Affairs. The Acting Secretary-General informed the Russian Ambassador earlier today about this decision.”

Nations dismiss Russian diplomats over Bucha killings

In the aftermath of the Bucha massacre, several countries in the West have expressed strong dissidence with the Kremlin by cracking down on its diplomats working in their nations. The United States (US) and European Union (EU) were the first to dismiss Russian diplomatic staff. Shortly after, France, Italy, Spain, and Sweden ousted Russian envoys citing "a threat to the interests and security of the country."

On April 3, Sunday, Ukrainian troops recaptured the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha and Irpin, revealing the macabre of death and destruction in the city. As per the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians have been found in Bucha, Irpin, and other towns and villages; however, the exact number is expected to be much higher.

Addressing a session of the UNSC on Tuesday, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations seemingly took a dig at Ukraine saying that the "corpses lying on the streets did not exist until Russian armed forces arrived".

Vasily Nebenzya remarked, "Corpses lying on the streets of Bucha did not exist until Russian troops arrived. But, of course, the whole world knows that the dead bodies of civilians on the streets of peaceful towns appear just after the arrival of the Russian army. That's it, not the other way round."