Russia-Ukraine War: Greece PM Condemns 'unprecedented Russian Provocation' In Ukraine

As Russia initiated military action against Ukraine, Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis asserted that Moscow's attack on Ukraine has put the international community in front of its responsibility. He highlighted that Greece since the beginning has respected the "territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of all countries. Speaking before the Government National Security Council (KYSEA) meeting, Mitsotakis condemned the actions that counter the sovereignty and independence of countries and violence that will result in innocent people losing their lives.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed that Greece will coordinate with the European Union and NATO to have a common response to the "unprecedented Russian provocation." He expressed concern for the Greek nationals who reside in Ukraine, especially in Mariupol. Speaking at the start of the meeting of the National Security Council (KYSEA). The statement of Kyriakos Mitsotakis comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military action in Eastern Ukraine.

"Greece respects the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of all countries. It therefore unequivocally condemns revisionist actions that run counter to these values. And much more condemns the brutal violence from which, unfortunately, many innocent people will lose their lives," Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns Russian attack against Ukraine

The Greece Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning the Russian attack against Ukraine. The Greek Foreign Ministry in the statement called the Russian side's action a "clear violation of international law" and "undermines European Peace and Security." The Greece Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the Russian side to immediately end the hostilities in addition to other serious consequences.

In the statement, the Greece Foreign Ministry extended solidarity with Ukraine and added that they will continue to stand with the Greek nationals in Ukraine. Furthermore, the Greece Foreign Ministry underscored that they are in coordination with European partners and NATO allies regarding the response to the violation of international law. According to the statement issued by the Greece Foreign Ministry, the Greek authorities in Ukraine continue to remain in contact with Greek nationals and holders of special identity cards for providing them assistance.

