Russia-Ukraine War: Here Are Key Developments As Putin's Invasion Continues For 5th Day

From United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting for a rare special session on Putin's agression in Kyiv to Russia and Ukraine starting talks in Belarus, several key developments are expected to take place on the fifth day of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Russia on February 24 launched a special military operation in Ukraine saying that it would demilitarise its neighbouring nation, However, the Ukrainian army pledged to offer swift resistance to the massive Russian forces. While the world is calling for de-escalation, here are the key developments that are set to take place today:

UNGA meet on Russia’s ‘aggression’ on Ukraine

On Sunday, India abstained from a procedural vote taken in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the UN General assembly (UNGA) to call for a rare special emergency session on Monday over the Russia-Ukraine war. The resolution, however, was adopted with 11 votes in favour allowing the 163-member UNGA to hold the meeting over Russia’s military aggression. While Russia voted against the resolution, India, China and United Arab Emirates (UAE) abstained. UNSC had met on Sunday afternoon to vote on the UNGA emergency session which will now take place on Monday at 10 AM (local time).

Ukraine: For the 1st time since 1982, the UN Security Council has called for a #UNGA Emergency Special Session, to be held on Monday.



Get background information on such sessions here: https://t.co/ecRL3ABUsU pic.twitter.com/HwLi0aK8lX — United Nations (@UN) February 27, 2022

Following the decision taken in the Security Council, I will preside over the Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly tomorrow - 28 Feb 2022 starting 10 am. pic.twitter.com/QEGRIx4yo8 — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) February 27, 2022

Russia-Ukraine talks in Belarus

After initially refusing to hold talks with Russia in Belarus, the country which is reportedly helping Moscow, Ukraine has now agreed to go ahead with talks with the Kremlin. Russian and Ukrainian delegations will be meeting on Monday in Belarus, near the Chernobyl exclusion zone. The decision was announced following a phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Zelensky had reportedly said, “I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting, but let them try, so that later not a single citizen of Ukraine has any doubt that I, as president, tried to stop the war”.

Putin orders Russian forces to ready nuclear deterrent weapons

Around the same time Ukraine agreed for talks in Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin has now ordered the Russian nuclear deterrent forces put on high alert. Now, nuclear deterrent forces are in a “special regime of combat duty” amid criticisms from the West over Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The decision triggered concerns from NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg who said that Putin’s nuclear rhetoric is “dangerous”. On CNN, the NATO chief said, “This is dangerous rhetoric. This is a behavior which is irresponsible”.

‘Next 24 hours crucial for Ukraine’

With Russia already rounding up major cities in Ukraine, Zelensky told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone that the ‘next 24 hours are crucial for Ukraine’. According to Downing Street's statement, “President Zelenskiy said he believed the next 24 hours was a crucial period for Ukraine, and the prime minister said he would do all he could to help ensure defensive aid from the UK and allies reached Ukraine.”

Talked to 🇬🇧 Prime Minister @BorisJohnson and 🇵🇱 President @AndrzejDuda about the current security situation. Agreed on further joint steps to counter the aggressor. Anti-war coalition in action! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 27, 2022

In first, EU financed purchase and delivery of weapons to Ukraine

European Union fighter jets offered as military aid to Ukraine will arrive today. The EU, for the first time, decided to finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to a country under attack. In remarks after the decision was announced, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen even said that Ukraine belongs to the bloc. She said, “Indeed over time, they belong to us. They are one of us and we want them in”.

We are stepping up our support for Ukraine.



For the first time, the EU will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to a country under attack.



We are also strengthening our sanctions against the Kremlin.

https://t.co/qEBICNxYa1 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 27, 2022

(Image: AP)

