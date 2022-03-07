Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War: Hostomel Community Head Yuri Prilipko Shot Dead By Putin's Forces

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Kremlin forces on March 3 have shot the head of Hostomel Community head Yuri Prilipko while he was distributing relief food.

Ukraine

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, reports suggest that Kremlin forces, on March 3, shot dead the head of Hostomel Community Yuri Prilipko, as shared by political analyst Romanenko, even with reference to witnesses. Reports suggest that the Russian forces barged into his residence and pulled the trigger on him. Further, it was brought to the fore that Putin's troops have entered the Gostomel airport and are chasing Kadyrovtsy from Bucha along Varshavka. 

While the Hostomel village council confirmed earlier today that Russian troops killed the head of Hostomel territorial community Yury, it was brought to the fore that shots were fired at two other locals while they were distributing relief food and medicine to Hostomel residents. 

Russian troops open fire at civilians in Irpin, Ukraine

While Kyiv has not reported any incidents of explosion, killings and bombings in the last 24 hours, on Monday the STRATCOM Centre of Ukraine shared that Russian troops opened fire at civilians who were attempting to flee through the city of Irpin, located in northern Ukraine. 

Furthermore, Russian forces hit key airfields in central Ukraine and launched a fresh assault on Mariupol on Sunday. This comes as Moscow continued to invade Ukraine in defiance of new Western economic threats and fierce resistance from Ukraine’s outgunned defenders.

The United Nations Human Rights Office has confirmed that 351 civilians have been reported dead and 707 civilians have been injured since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Russian troops prominent in northern Ukraine: Report

As the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine entered its 12th day, Ukraine's Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security under the country's Ministry of Culture & Information Policy shared a map indicating regions already under the control of Russian forces. Captioned as 'Putin's War: The Daily Brief', the map shows that the Kremlin has not gained control of territories in the north, south, east of the war-ravaged eastern European country. 

As per the map shared by Ukrainian authorities, it is evident that Russian forces, on the orders of Putin, have gushed into the country's north and northeast region, in an endeavour to encircle and capture the capital city of Kyiv. The positions reflect the first 11 days of the Russia-Ukraine war, wherein the Kremlin's forces have encircled many key cities across northern Ukraine and are continuing to advance towards Kyiv, as per reports.

