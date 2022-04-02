Russia-Ukraine War: How Countries Are Helping Ukrainians Who Fled War In Search Of Safety

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation into Ukraine, triggering one of the "most violent" conflicts in the contemporary world. While the battle for Kyiv’s sovereignty has led to thousands of casualties and reduced cities to rubble, it has triggered another gigantic crisis-migrant exodus. According to the United Nations, over 4 million people have fled the conflict-hit nation since the invasion started, triggering a migrant crisis that was last seen at the end of the second world war.

Which countries are hosting refugees?

European countries bordering Ukraine are primarily bearing the brunt of the escalation. As of March 30, a total of 2,337,000 people have fled to Poland, while 281,000 have rushed to Slovakia, 365,000 have migrated to Hungary, 609,000 to Romania, and 387,000 to Moldova, according to a report by the UN. Interestingly, nearly 351,000 people have fled to Russia while 11,000 others have taken shelter in Belarus.

Are people getting internally displaced?

Notably, a significant amount of the Ukrainian population has also been internally displaced. Earlier this month, the International Organization for Migration (IMO) surveyed 2,000 people who had left their homes but not the country. Out of the total, nearly 30% had come from Kyiv, more than 36% had fled from the east of Ukraine and 20% had come from the north. In addition, the research revealed that nearly 40% of the people -- who fled the war-torn nation -- have taken shelter in the west of the country. Interestingly, only 5% of Ukrainians left their homes in anticipation of the war, the rest of them fled after the attacks were launched.

What help is being offered to refugees?

There are discreet rules in different countries, however, all the host governments have allocated humanitarian aid and launched special schemes for everybody arriving from the war-torn country. In Britain, the households that welcome Ukrainian refugees will be compensated £350 (Rs 35,029) per month. Individuals, community groups, and businesses will be able to help refugees fleeing the violence find shelter in the UK, under the Homes for Ukraine program. In addendum, Downing Street has promised necessary assistance including education, and medical to everybody who hosts Ukrainian refugees.

Meanwhile, the European Union has granted Ukrainians refugees a blanket right to stay and work throughout its 27 member nations for up to three years. Meanwhile, the US administration has so far authorised $107 million in humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees and civilians. Amidst the crisis, a complaint has emerged from refugees from other parts of the world, who have asserted that more importance and privilege is being given to Ukrainians as compared to others-including Africans, Arabs, and Afghans.

(Image: AP)