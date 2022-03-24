Russia-Ukraine War: India Abstains From Voting On Russia's Draft Resolution At UNSC

India on Wednesday joined the 12 nations abstaining from voting on the humanitarian resolution proposed by Russia at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The resolution sought the protection of civilians "in a vulnerable situation in Ukraine, which included calls for safe passage and humanitarian aid for those willing to leave the embattled nation. However, the draft proposal, co-sponsored by Syria, North Korea and Belarus, was met with vehement criticism after it failed to mention the principal cause of the dire crisis in Ukraine, i.e. Moscow's invasion.

China supported the draft resolution on Thursday alongside the permanent and veto-wielding Council member Russia. As per reports, no countries voted against the proposition that called for "negotiated ceasefire for enabling safe, rapid, voluntary and unhindered evacuation of civilians, and underscores the need for the parties concerned to agree on humanitarian pauses to this end." A total of 13 nations including the US refrained from voting on the proposal is a sign of protest against Russia's brutality against its ex-Soviet neighbour.

On Wednesday, both the General Assembly and the Security Council met on the war in Ukraine following the Russian invasion a month ago. https://t.co/l1TGbLwOid — United Nations (@UN) March 24, 2022

UNSC defeats Russian resolution on Ukraine

As a result of the majority of voting members abstaining from the voting process, Russia on Wednesday was overwhelmingly defeated from passing the decree that pointed out the critical social situation in Ukraine. At least 15 members were expected to vote on the resolution. Russia needed at least nine votes in favour and no veto from one of the four permanent members- the US, China, Britain, and France- for the decree to be adopted.

The defeat came on the day the UN General Assembly began considering a resolution forwarded by Ukraine and co-sponsored by 100 other countries and backed by two dozen other nations, which held Russian Federation accountable for the expanding humanitarian emergency in Ukraine.

India stands for 'dialogue and diplomacy'

Following the conclusion of the voting process, India refrained from making a statement on the same. India earlier has abstained from voting on the resolution that deplored Russia's attack on Ukraine in the UNSC and a subsequent resolution in the UNGA. Referring to such instances, US President Joe Biden had called out New Delhi for holding a "somewhat shaky" stance on the situation. However, India's position on the Russia-Ukraine war has remained neutral since the beginning, although, New Delhi has always stood upright in support of immediate resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, further raising concerns over the humanitarian situation in war-torn Ukraine. Contrasting Biden's remarks, Ned Price on Tuesday said that the US acknowledges India's deep historical relations with Russia and chooses to be a "partner of choice" with New Delhi.

(Image: AP)