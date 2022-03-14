Russia-Ukraine War: India At OSCE Calls Situation 'dire'; Bats For Direct Negotiations

At the Organization for Security and Co-ordination in Europe (OSCE), India touched on Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Monday. Speaking at the global platform, India's representative called for direct contact and negotiation with a view to cease hostilities in the region and added that country is in touch with both the Russian Federation and Ukraine in this regard and will continue to remain engaged.

Outlining that the situation is becoming dire with each passing day, the representative said, "India undertook intensive and immediate steps to evacuate its nationals. Till date, about 22500 Indians have returned home safely. We are grateful to all our partners for their support in our evacuation efforts."

'Role of regional organizations critical'

In the statement, India also highlighted the role of the regional and sub-regional organizations in the maintenance of international peace and security, as well as their co-operations. "We support active engagement between the UN and OSCE based on the framework for Cooperation and Coordination signed in 1993, it said, adding," We are of the view that bilateral and regional agreements negotiated between the parties provide a good basis for lasting and peaceful resolution of disputes."

We support OSCE (Organization for Security&Co-operation in Europe), Minsk Group’s continued efforts for peaceful resolution of conflict between Armenia& Azerbaijan. India believes any lasting resolution of conflict can only be achieved through peaceful negotiations: India at UNSC pic.twitter.com/dW9q2RQRYL — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

4th round of talks underway

The statement comes as Round 4 of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are underway. The latest negotiations are being held on peace, ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees. Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Advisor spoke exclusively to Republic on Monday. Speaking to Republic, Ihor Zhovkva on record said that Ukraine was ready for a diplomatic solution for the issue with Russia.

Giving an insight on what Kyiv is taking on the delegation table with Moscow, Zhovkva said, "First of all, we want immediate ceasefire on the world-recognised territory of Ukraine. Secondly, we want the withdrawal of the Russian troops from Ukraine. It is very important for them (Russians) to not stay on the territory of Ukraine, to not to capture the cities that they are now capturing- some small cities in northern Ukraine."

Advisor to Zelenskyy listed strict security guarantee as the third demand, saying that it was the only way to prevent such a situation- such a terrible war in Ukraine in the future, not just by Russia but by any other aggressor in the world.