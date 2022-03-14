Russia-Ukraine War: Israel To Mediate Negotiations In Hope To Bring An 'end To Aggression'

Israel is going to mediate the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak said on Monday. Taking to his Facebook, Yermak announced that Israel had taken on the 'complex but noble' mission of working as an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine. The official further revealed that as a first step, Israel had decided to let in relatives of Ukrainians who were already in the country. The statement comes as the 4th round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow begin virtually.

"Israel has taken on a complex but noble mission of an intermediary in search of peace and the end to Russian aggression against Ukraine. We are also in intensive dialogue with Israel on its participation in the humanitarian component in constant contact with the National Security Adviser and the Chairman of the National Security Council Eyalem Hulata," said Andriy Yermak.

"The first results have already been reached: as part of the evacuation, Israel will begin to let in relatives of those Ukrainians who are already in this country. I thank my colleagues and I hope for the success of our joint diplomatic efforts," he added.

Israel's mediation attempts between Russia-Ukraine

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had informally attempted to mediate between the two nations earlier this month. On March 6, Bennett arrived at Kremlin to hold a 'secret meeting' with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following the meeting, the went to Berlin to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He also dialled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is said to have encouraged him to meditate. “Bennett is coordinating his efforts in the crisis with the United States, France and Germany”, an Israeli official had said.

Days later, Bennett had told his Ukrainian counterpart to accept the offer made by Putin to end the war. As per Israeli news agency The Jerusalem Post, Bennett made this suggestion during their phone call on Tuesday. However, Zelenskyy did not pay heed to Bennett's advice, the government official stated.

As per the report, Bennett reportedly said, "If I were you, I would think about the lives of my people and take the offer". To which Zelenskyy said, "I hear you," refusing to surrender.

So far, Israel has maintained an ambiguous stance on Moscow's military action in Kyiv. While it has sent a 100-ton shipment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has not dispatched a single piece of military equipment. Israel has expressed concern over the Russian invasion but avoided outrightly bashing Moscow.