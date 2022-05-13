Russia-Ukraine War: Japan To Ban Export Of High-tech Equipment To Moscow

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Japanese government has decided to ban the export of hi-tech goods, including quantum computers, 3D printers, and electron microscopes, to Russia. On Friday, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry announced that this decision has been taken in the wake of the international situation around Ukraine and to support the war-torn country. The ban will be effective from May 20, the ministry added.

The ministry said that amid the international situation around Ukraine, "our country is making a contribution to the international efforts to ensure peace in the whole world by settling this issue, as well as imposing a ban on the exports of high-tech goods (quantum computers and 3D printers) to Russia in line with the government's decision as of May 10."

From the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, Japan has stood against Moscow, and previously, Tokyo has imposed several packages of sanctions on the Kremlin for launching an attack on neighbouring Ukraine. This time, the Japanese government has come up with even more severe measures and has prohibited the export of around 300 goods and technologies to Russia.

The list includes semiconductors, equipment for maritime and aviation security, telecommunications equipment, and military products, including weapons, software, and oil refining equipment, among others. As per a TASS report, Japan has also decided to freeze the assets of Otkritie Bank, Novikombank, Sovcombank, VTB, Rossiya Bank, Promsvyazbank, and VEB.RF.

Apart from imposing a ban on the export of products, Japan's federal government has also imposed a total ban on more than 200 Russian companies and organisations and blacklisted more than 700 nationals of Russia, Belarus, and the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR).

This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022. Western countries retaliated by putting harsh sanctions on Moscow while private companies stopped operations in the country or terminated investments.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)