Russia-Ukraine War: Japan To Supply Non-lethal, Anti-chemical Warfare Equipment To Kyiv

In the wake of growing concerns about the use of chemical weapons by the Russian forces, Japan has decided to supply gas masks, hazmat suits, and drones to Ukraine to assist the war-torn country in defending its sovereignty.

According to Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, Tokyo is delivering anti-chemical-warfare equipment to Ukraine at the behest of the Ukrainian government. Last month, Japan also delivered bulletproof vests, helmets, and other non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine as an exception to Tokyo's ban on arms transfers to combat zones. Meanwhile, the shipment has sparked debate in Japan, whose pacifist Constitution prohibits the use of force and renounces war.

"Banding together with the international community and firmly taking action against Russia’s invasion, which violates international law, is extremely important from the viewpoint of our own national security as well," Japanese Defence Minister Kishi stated, as per The Associated Press (AP).

He also stated that the government has modified its operational policy for arms transfers to allow for the provision of nonlethal equipment to Ukraine, which includes gas masks and protective gear. Japan is also sending commercially available drones that aren't classified as military hardware, the Defence Minister added.

Japan concerned about impact of Russia-Ukraine war in East Asia

It should be mentioned here that Japan acted swiftly to join the United States and the European Union in imposing sanctions on Russia and expressing support for Ukraine and its people. As per AP, Japan is also concerned about the implications of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict in East Asia, where China is asserting its own territorial claims.

Earlier this month, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced fresh sanctions against Russia by proposing a ban on Russian coal. He added that Russian coal imports will be outlawed in the country, and the government will find alternatives.

Several Japanese automakers suspend their operations in Moscow

Meanwhile, last week, Russia claimed that a number of Japanese automakers have announced the suspension of their operations in Moscow owing to pressure from the PM Kishida-led administration. Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin stated that a number of Japanese automakers with manufacturing facilities in Russia have declared the suspension of their operations, citing production and logistical chain issues.

The ambassador went on to say that the Japanese government's decision, along with that of the other members of the Group of Seven (G7), to prohibit fresh investments in the Russian economy is a very worrying indication for Japanese industry, the TASS news agency reported.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP