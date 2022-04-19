Russia-Ukraine Live: First Shipment Of New US Military Tranche Arrives At Ukraine Border

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday, submitted a completed questionnaire for Ukraine’s membership in the European Union. As the Russian-Ukraine war has continued for 54 days, the embattled leader handed over the document to the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine Matti Maasikas. In mid-march, the 27-member board had given a green light for Kyiv's "euro-integration”, following which Kyiv was given a questionnaire.

"I want to thank you for this important meeting. Today is one of the stages for our country in joining the European Union, the aspiration that our people are striving for and fighting for," meanwhile, the president in a statement said.

"It's an important signal. We believe that we will gain support and become a candidate for accession. After that, the next, final stage will begin. We believe that this procedure will take place in the coming weeks and that it will be positive for the history of our people, given the price it paid on the path to independence and democracy," he added..