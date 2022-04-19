Russia-Ukraine Live: First Shipment Of New US Military Tranche Arrives At Ukraine Border

Quick links:
A senior Pentagon official on Monday confirmed that the first shipment of the $800 million military packages arrived at the Ukraine border. “There have been four flights from the United States arriving into the theatre just yesterday,” the official said, as quoted by The Guardian. This is a part of the new defence aid tranche signed by US president Joe Biden last week, which includes the supply of helicopters, Humvees, and armoured personnel carriers.
Japan Ministry of Defence on Tuesday announced that Tokyo will dispatch a shipment of masks and clothing designed to protect against chemical weapons as well as drones to Ukraine. The delivery comes in response to Kyiv's request, it added.
#JMOD decided to newly provide NBC suits, NBC masks and Drones to Ukrainian government. The fight of Ukrainians to defend their country still continues so that JMOD will continue our utmost support. For #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Ge5YjawYOM— Japan Ministry of Defense/Self-Defense Forces (@ModJapan_en) April 19, 2022
As Russia began its offensive in Donbass, British ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons on Tuesday tweeted, “Ukraine is not fighting to take territory from Russia. Ukraine is fighting for the right to live peacefully in their own territory.” Her message echoes the words of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The battle for #Donbas has begun. #Ukraine is not fighting to take territory from 🇷🇺. Ukraine is fighting for the right to live peacefully in their own territory. Ukraine is fighting for the right to live.— Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) April 19, 2022
Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Iryna Vereschuk, on Tuesday, took to her Telegram handle and informed that Russian troops have not agreed to open a humanitarian corridor in Ukraine for the third consecutive day today, The Guardian reported.
Today, 19 April, unfortunately, there are no humanitarian corridors. Intense shelling continues in the Donbas. According to Mariupol: the Russians refuse to provide a corridor for civilians in the direction of Berdyansk. We continue difficult negotiations on the opening of humanitarian corridors in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions.
Advisor to the head of Ukraine President's office head, Oleksiy Arestovich, stated that Russian troops do not see Kharkiv as a "target" as they are shelling the surrounding the city to prevent attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Oleksiy #Arestovich, adviser to the head of the presidential office, says that #Russian troops do not see #Kharkiv as the target of their offensive, and that the enemy is shelling the city and its surroundings to prevent an attack by the Armed Forces of #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ui7Xr32iD5— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 19, 2022
The US is reportedly looking at seizing a superyacht possibly belonging to a Russian oligarch. The yacht is docked in the Pacific island nation of Fiji. On Tuesday Fiji’s director of public prosecutions filed a restraining order after the vessel arrived in Fiji a week ago. The superyacht, Amadea, was on sail across the Pacific for 18 days after leaving Mexico, The Guardian reported.
Over 7,000 alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine are under investigation, said Ukraine’s prosecutor’s office. A total of 7,280 cases have been reported, including the deaths of 205 children, the office added.
‼️ Злочини вчинені в період повномасштабного вторгнення рф станом на 19.04.2022 pic.twitter.com/TQiY7ia6Ra— МВС України (@MVS_UA) April 19, 2022
It has been 54 days since Russia first launched attacks on what was once the world’s third-largest nuclear power-Ukraine. Since then, hundreds have been killed, cities reduced to rubbles, and international human rights abused. This has prompted the west to impose several hard-hitting sanctions on President Vladimir Putin, Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, and other kremlin officials. Now, Japan and Switzerland have jointly announced that they will join the international community in slapping tougher sanctions and embargoes on Moscow.
This came as Swiss president Ignazio Cassis met Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Tokyo. In a statement that was released later, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said that both the leaders, during the talks, decided that Russia must be held accountable for the attacks on Ukraine. However, Cassis made clear that tougher measures do not mean that Bern had abandoned its policy of neutrality.
Since the beginning of the war in #Ukraine up to 30% of infrastructure has been destroyed.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 19, 2022
This was announced by Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.
About $100 billion will be needed to rebuild it. More than 8 thousand kilometers of roads and 300 bridges are affected. pic.twitter.com/MNywAHf7IF
The World Bank on Monday lowered its forecast for the global economy 2022 by 0.9% in the wake of the burgeoning Russian war. According to the apex financial body, the economic growth now could stand at 3.2%, which was lowered from 4.1%. The war unleashed by Russia will lead to greater economic damage to Eastern Europe than the pandemic, World Bank predicted.
The governor of #Belgorod once again reported on the shelling of the border village of Golovchino by #Ukraine.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 19, 2022
According to him, there is destruction and a woman was hurt. She is being assisted. pic.twitter.com/mZu46Q1nW7
According to UNICEF, at least six million Ukrainians have limited access to drinking water as of April 18. In a report, the UN organisation claimed that the Russian war has "devastated water and electricity networks" in Ukraine, leaving at least an additional 4.6 million with concerningly limited availability of drinking water.
More than a month of intense hostilities in #Ukraine devastated #water & electricity networks, leaving over 4.6 mln ppl with limited access to water . In total, over 6 million people in Ukraine are struggling every day to have drinking water, one of the most essential human needs pic.twitter.com/sxtew1fw1d— UNICEF Ukraine (@UNICEF_UA) April 18, 2022
In the latest operational update by Ukraine's armed forces, the country's intelligence has claimed that Russia’s 126th coastal defence brigade of the Black Sea Fleet has suffered losses amounting to 75%. It said, "According to the available specified information, the loss of the 126th Coast Guard Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet is up to 75%. 810-a separate brigade of the Black Sea Navy lost 158 soldiers killed, about 500 injured, and 70 people are considered missing. A large portion of the military personnel of the designated brigade wrote reports refusing to participate in the so-called "special operation".
Russian forces have launched a large-scale offensive in the battle for the Donbas. A significant portion of Russian forces is concentrated in the region. Regardless of the number of forces, we will fight, we will never cease to defend Ukraine. We will never surrender any part of Ukraine, and we do not seek to take any land that is not ours.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday, submitted a completed questionnaire for Ukraine’s membership in the European Union. As the Russian-Ukraine war has continued for 54 days, the embattled leader handed over the document to the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine Matti Maasikas. In mid-march, the 27-member board had given a green light for Kyiv's "euro-integration”, following which Kyiv was given a questionnaire.
"I want to thank you for this important meeting. Today is one of the stages for our country in joining the European Union, the aspiration that our people are striving for and fighting for," meanwhile, the president in a statement said.
"It's an important signal. We believe that we will gain support and become a candidate for accession. After that, the next, final stage will begin. We believe that this procedure will take place in the coming weeks and that it will be positive for the history of our people, given the price it paid on the path to independence and democracy," he added..
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said in an interview on Ukrainian television that Russian forces illegally deported 40,000 civilians from the besieged city. He said that the civilians have been “forcibly deported” to Russia or to Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine.
Belgorod's governor reportedly said on day 55 of the Moscow-Kyiv war that once again, shelling was reported on the border village of Golovchino by Ukraine. According to him, there is destruction and a woman was hurt. She is being assisted.
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Monday said that Washington will continue monitoring the level of support China offers to Russia in regard to the war in Ukraine. "We're going to continue to keep a careful eye, a careful watch on the level of support the PRC (People's Republic of China) exhibits towards Russia," Price said during a press briefing. He further warned that Beijing will "face" consequences if it provides Moscow evade Western sanctions.
As the Russia-Ukraine war escalates, UN OCHA warned that up to 30% of agricultural fields in Ukraine won't be used to plant grains this year.
Up to 30% of agricultural fields in #Ukraine won’t be used to plant wheat, barley, sunflowers, and corn this year. Ongoing hostilities may trigger global food catastrophe, as 36 out of 55 countries with food crises depended on Ukraine and Russian exports. pic.twitter.com/2Rbe4cpzw7— OCHA Ukraine (@OCHA_Ukraine) April 18, 2022
French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has said that if she wins the elections, she would engage with the Russian Federation to ensure that it doesn’t create an alliance with China. “It will be necessary diplomatically, when the war [in Ukraine] is over, when a peace treaty has been signed, to try to avoid this tie-up which risks being the largest danger of the 21st century for us,” the far-right leader said in an interview with French Public Radio. Le Pen is set to contest against incumbent Emanuel Macron on April 24 in the second round of the presidential polls.
As European Union is still debating on whether or not to boycott Russian gas, French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday stated that "Europe depends on Russian energy...but France does not need it."
"Europe depends on #Russian gas... but #France does not need it", #French president Emmanuel #Macron said in an interview with France 5 on Monday. pic.twitter.com/3OJpc2mWcH— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 19, 2022
Amidst the ongoing war, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it has declared some employees of the Bulgarian embassy in Moscow “personae non grata.” While the Kremlin stopped short of revealing an exact number of the diplomats that have been expelled, it said that the decision was made in retaliation for Sofia’s removal of Russian officials. It is pertinent to note that not only Bulgaria but a couple of European countries have expelled Russian diplomats and officials in the wake of the ongoing invasion.
Last week, the Bulgarian administration announced the expulsion in a statement. “Bulgaria is expelling 10 Russian diplomats saying they were carrying out activities deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status,” it said. The move was quickly followed up by the Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.
The White House on Monday reiterated that US President Joe Biden is not planning to visit Kyiv even though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been urging his American counterpart to support the war-torn nation in the fight against Russia by travelling to the embattled capital. During a daily press briefing on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki averred, “There’s no plans for the President to go”.
While a range of European leaders have made the trip to Kyiv and have met with Zelenskyy, reports had emerged that Biden was planning to do the same in a show of support for Ukraine. Even US President himself had said that he was “ready” to go to Kyiv even though his visit would present a more complex security challenge. Hence, the Biden administration officials have said that instead of the US President, they want to send hi9gh-ranking officials such as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.
The US State Department on Tuesday informed that it has not ruled out the possibility of declaring Russian Federation as a "sponsor of terrorism." The move will put an end to all international relations between Moscow with the rest of the world. "We are taking close look at the facts," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in an interview with CNN. Currently, North Korea, Iran, Syria and Cuba are recognised as sponsors of terrorism.
Switzerland President Ignazio Cassis on Monday stated that his country has joined the international community to slap the Russian Federation with strongest sanctions for its "unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, President Cassius also agreed that Moscow must be held responsible for the attacks on Ukrainian civilians. However, he clarified that the decision does not imply that Switzerland has abandoned its traditional neutrality, Associated Press reported.
Ukraine on Monday stated that Russian military had launched their onslaught in eastern Ukraine after raining missile strikes throughout the ex-Soviet nation. The ground assault along a nearly 300-mile front in the east began after the invading forces launched the most intensive strikes in the past weeks, including the one in Lviv, a city in west Ukraine that was sheltering thousands, The New York Times reported.
A video posted by Azov Battalion on Monday showed Ukrainian forces ambushing Russian military convoy in Mariupol. The footage shot on drone displayed six vehicles moving south of Mettalurgist Avenue in Mariupol. The video also shows Ukrainian soldiers attacking Russian soldiers with grenade thrown at brick walls.
Mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, on Tuesday claimed that the invading troops have "illegally" deported at least 40,000 civilians from the city. Speaking in an interview with Ukrainian television he stated the civilians were "forcibly" displaced from the Russian-controlled region of the strategic city, Kyiv Independent reported.
As the Russian military launched their offensive in Donbass, Luhansk regional military administrator Serhiy Haidai on Monday informed that the town came under heavy artillery strike overnight, according to AP report. At least seven buildings caught fire from the arbitrary shelling, including the Olympus sports complex where the nation's Olympic team trains.