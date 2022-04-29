Russia-Ukraine War: Journalist Vera Girich Killed In Russian Shelling In Kyiv

In the latest onslaught by the Russian forces in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, a journalist for Radio Svoboda named Vera Girich was killed on April 28. As per a report by Nexta, Girich's colleague Alexander Demchenko announced that Vera Girich lost her life in the latest shelling in Kyiv.

Many journalists have lost their lives in the war in Ukraine. Earlier this month, a photographer and documentary filmmaker Maks Levin was found dead near Kyiv.

Journalist Vera Girich from @radiosvoboda was killed in a missile attack on #Kyiv, her colleague Alexander Demchenko declared. pic.twitter.com/VbwxhJ66g2 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 29, 2022

Girich used to live in a building that was attacked by Russian forces. Her body was trapped under the ruins all night until rescuers discovered her the next morning.

Her college, Oleksandr Demchenko, shared a Facebook post stating, “An accurate Russian missile hit her house, Vera lay there all night, and found her only in the morning. I personally am not mad and don't want to cry because this is being repeated on a daily basis. I just don't know how to tell what a wonderful person is gone.”

It was earlier reported that a Russian rocket struck a residential apartment building in Kyiv at roughly the same time when the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres were doing a press conference in the capital city. The attack injured at least ten people.

(Image: @nexta_tv/Twitter)