Ukrainian chef, Igor Mezencez who resides in a high rise flat in Kharkiv, which is under attack by the Russian forces stated that despite the Russian attack he has continued to cook and improvise using whatever ingredients he can find, like baking bread from untoasted buckwheat groats and revisiting childhood recipes. The 33-year-old chef said that this has helped him deal with the fear of shelling and bombing. As per the reports of the Guardian, in his diary, he wrote, "Cooking helps my nervous system to regulate." However, he also claims that there is a persistent ache at the back of his head which happens when he is under a lot of pressure.

Mezencev realised that he couldn't go to work when bombers bombed the city, blowing out the windows of Iskra Bar, where he worked. He began assisting the organisation World Central Kitchen by putting them in touch with logistical firms and retailers to provide food for those in need. He opted to create his own flour using untoasted buckwheat groats when he ran out of flour and yeast and couldn't get into a supermarket. He claims that while buckwheat is no longer available, he was able to obtain live yeast and bake bread using wheat flour.

They decided on day 25 of the war that his girlfriend Ania should go for Lviv and that he would stay with his French bulldog, Yosik. Mezencev's parents are still in Kharkiv with his brother, in a part of town he can't reach, while Ania's parents are close by. He told the Guardian that they have enough food and merchandise inventories for a month. He expects to be able to return to work after that. He stated that he is still a dreamer and a cook and that he is confident that they will win soon and grow even better and stronger.

Spanish-American chef has arranged meals to provide to Ukrainian migrants

In the meanwhile, it was reported earlier this month that Jose Andres, who is a Spanish-American chef, has arranged meals to provide to Ukrainian migrants near the Ukraine-Poland. Andres has been working hard as part of the World Central Kitchen organisation to serve food to these refugees. Nuns from Caritas, an international organisation of Catholic charity services, are assisting him.

Image: @Igor Mezencev/Instagram