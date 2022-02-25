Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Police Picks Cyber Bots To Track Moscow's Movements Amid Invasion

Amid mounting attacks from neighbouring Moscow, Ukraine's National Police on Friday, February 25, revealed that they have picked cyber bots to track Russia's movements. "Dear citizens! The cyber police have created a special bot to report the detected marks that the occupiers leave on the roads. You can take a picture of the points and they will fall into the only database on Google Maps," Ukraine Police's verified Twitter handle wrote.

Russia's defence ministry announced on February 25 that its forces had taken control of the crucial Hostomel airport, located just 7 kilometres (4 miles) northwest of Kyiv, and had landed paratroopers there. The operation also resulted in the deaths of over 200 people from Ukraine's special forces. According to the ministry, Russian military troops have blocked access to Kyiv from the west, while separatists in east Ukraine has attacked Ukrainian army positions with Russian military support. The Russian military, however, has stated that it will not attack Kyiv's residential districts.

A top Russian official claimed on February 25 that personnel at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant are continuing to service the facilities and monitor the radiation situation at the station as usual, PTI reported. The announcement comes a day after Russian forces took control of the decommissioned facility after a fierce battle with Ukrainian soldiers guarding it. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a multi-pronged all-out attack on Ukraine on Thursday, defying international criticism and sanctions and warning foreign nations that any attempt to intervene would result in "consequences they had never seen."

