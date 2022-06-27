Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Says Over 950 Children Impacted Since Onset Of Military Conflict

As the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine enters day 124, with Ukrainian forces showing tough resilience against the Russian attackers, the crisis in war-ravaged Ukraine has worsened. On Sunday, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office shared a post on Facebook stating that more than 953 children have been impacted since the onset of the military conflict. He further said that 339 children have lost their lives and more than 614 have been wounded due to Russia's armed military aggression.

"More than 953 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation in our country. As of the morning of June 27, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed: 339. The number of injured has increased to more than 614," read the statement.

Furthermore, Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office stated that children were mostly affected in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhia regions.

"On June 26, the Russian armed forces launched a rocket attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. A young girl was injured when rescuers pulled her out from under the rubble of an apartment building. 2061 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces. Of these, 213 were completely destroyed," the statement by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office added.

Russia-Ukraine war: 2 killed, 5 injured in Russian shelling in Kharkiv, says Kyiv

The head of Kharkiv Regional Administration, Oleh Sinehubov, said that two people have been killed while five others have been injured in Kharkiv Oblast in Russian shelling, The Kyiv Independent reported. According to Oleh Sinehubov, a 21-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman have been killed due to Russian aggression.

Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered war against neighbouring Ukraine, hostilities between both nations have escalated, resulting in massive destruction, and more and more fatalities on both sides. Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed that its forces have killed around 35,000 Russian troops in Ukraine and also destroyed several tanks, armoured vehicles, and fighter aircraft among other things.

