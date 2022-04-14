Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Says Russia Illegally Handing Over Abducted Children For Adoption

As the Russia-Ukraine war continued on day 50, the Ukrainian government accused Russians of illegally handing over abducted children for adoption. The Defence Ministry of Ukraine also claimed that there are recorded cases of parents being forcibly separated from their children.

"Russia is preparing to give abducted Ukrainian orphans up for adoption to Russian families. Russian 'denazifiers' act in the same way as the Nazis in 1941-43," the Ministry wrote in a Twitter post.

The Ministry added that Ukrainians from seized territories are being transported to Russia's most remote regions after being unjustly stripped of their property and documents. They are also prohibited from returning to Ukraine, it claimed.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, governments that are party to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, including Russia and Ukraine, are obligated to take measures to combat the illegal migration and non-return of children from abroad. The Ministry also stated that the Kremlin's callous disrespect for the fundamental laws and conventions of warfare, as well as universally recognised human rights, is reflected in its attempts to create "legal" justifications for its criminal activities on Ukrainian soil.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry has also appealed to the United Nations, requesting that it take immediate action to facilitate the return of Ukrainian children back to the country.

Over 500,000 Ukrainians deported to Russia against their will: Zelenskyy

Addressing the Estonian Parliament on April 13, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that over 500,000 Ukrainians have been deported to Russia against their will since the onset of the war.

President Zelenskyy said that the number can be compared with the population of Tallinn - the capital city of Estonia. He added that Russians are abducting deported Ukrainians and snatching their documents and personal belongings, such as cellphones, Ukrinform reported.

At least 197 children killed since onset of war: Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine claimed that as many as 197 children have been killed and more than 351 injured since the onset of Russia's military aggression on February 24. It further stated that the actual number of child casualties is believed to be higher as there is a paucity of information from front-line regions.

It should be mentioned here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and reached its 50th day on Thursday.

