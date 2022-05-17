Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv To Establish Fund To Assist Women Released From Russian Captivity

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine completes three months, with Russian forces continuously fighting against the Ukrainian troops, the situation in the war-torn ex-Soviet country has worsened.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's Deputy PM, Iryna Vereshchuk, announced that Kyiv is planning to establish separate funds for women who were previously captured and detained by Russian soldiers. Notably, the Ukrainian government is taking this action in collaboration with Poland.

According to a report by The Kyiv Independent, Vereshchuk stated that Ukraine and the head of Poland's Prime Minister's Office, Michal Dowryzyk, will set up the Klymentii Sheptytsky Foundation to support those affected by Russia's war. After the Kremlin's troops invaded Ukraine, several incidents of war cruelty, including violent sexual acts against women and girls, were reported. Earlier, the UK government warned that Russian soldiers were committing rapes as "a weapon of war". Notably, Ukraine and Poland's collaborative move would help those women who were subjected to horrifying acts of violence by Russian invaders.

EU to provide funds to UNFPA to assist Ukrainian women, girls

Recently, the European Union announced that it would provide funding of €1.5 million (Rs 12,19,90,500) to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to assist women and girls in Ukraine by providing sexual and reproductive health services. The funding will provide essential supplies and equipment, including emergency kits for pregnant women. while other emergency health care units would also be established, it said.

Notably, this funding is part of the EU's overall €243 million in humanitarian aid in response to Russia's war in Ukraine. According to official information, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused around 7.7 million people to be internally displaced in the country, and over 6 million people have fled the country, the vast majority of them being women and children.

Over 500 children killed in Russia-Ukraine war

According to reports, more than 500 children have been killed or injured since the Kremlin ordered its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Earlier, UNICEF had said that more than 5 million have been displaced internally or externally amid the war. Meanwhile, invading Russian troops have been accused of child abuse, kidnapping, and cruelty towards women.

