Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Uses Facial Recognition Software To Identify Dead Russian Troops

Amid Russia’s offensive against Ukraine, the war-torn nation is currently using facial recognition software for identifying Russian personnel killed during the combat, according to Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister. After recognising the deceased personnel, the software will help in tracking down their families to tell them about their deaths.

Taking to Twitter, Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said, "A month ago, we all worked on FaceID and CRM systems to process calls for eServices. Now, we work on automatic identification of occupiers' corpses and autodial RU subscribers to tell the truth about the war."

A month ago, we all worked on FaceID and CRM systems to process calls for eServices. Now, we work on automatic identification of occupiers' corpses and autodial RU subscribers to tell the truth about the war. We have all changed. And we all do different things. Glory to Ukraine! — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 23, 2022

According to Forbes, if one uploads a photo of a deceased Russian soldier found in the facial recognition software, one has the possibility of finding a match from a database of billions of social media photographs. From that, one can determine who the deceased's family and friends are and can give them information about what happened to the victims of the Russia-Ukraine war.

This is one of Ukraine's approaches to inform Russians about the deaths caused by their president Vladimir Putin's invasion, who have restricted access to non-state regulated media and information, Forbes reported.

A New York-based facial recognition company began providing its services to Ukraine

Fedorov, who is also the head of the Digital Transformation Ministry, acknowledged on his Telegram account on Wednesday that surveillance technology was being utilised in this form, just weeks after Clearview AI, a New York-based facial recognition company, began providing its services to Ukraine for the same purposes.

Furthermore, Vice Prime Minister Fedorov did not specify whose artificial intelligence platform was being utilised. However, his office later verified to Forbes that it was Clearview AI, which is giving out its software for free. Clearview has accessibility to over two billion photographs from the Russian social networking service VKontakte, according to the company's creator.

As per Forbes, it is believed that there is a requirement for this software in Ukraine, as there is a lot of disagreement on the number of Russian military troops who have died in the war. A Russian tabloid had earlier published and then removed an article last week, where it stated that roughly 10,000 Russian soldiers had been killed since the invasion began, significantly more than what had been mentioned earlier. The tabloid then claimed that it had been hacked and that the data was incorrect.

Meanwhile, NATO estimated that nearly 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have died since February 24. The evaluation was based on data from Ukrainian officials, what Russia has provided, and information obtained from open sources, as per a senior NATO military officer.

(Image: AP/ Facebook@Mykhailo Fedorov)