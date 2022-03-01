Russia-Ukraine War: Lavrov Defends Moscow's Offensive, Says 'lies Shamelessly Propagated'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a video address to the UN Conference on Disarmament taking place in Geneva, claimed that Ukraine's tragedy is the result of its Western handlers condoning the criminal regime that had shaped in Kyiv. He said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked indigenous Russian people living in the Donbass region to move out, and that speaking the Russian language in Ukraine "can cause loss of job and even life." He added that the lies are being propagated and 'Hitler henchmen' are 'portrayed as heroes' and real anti-fascists are being labelled as criminals in Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Minister said, "Western colleagues ignore the blatant violation at Donbass region being carried for eight years by Ukrainian regime. People who identify themselves as Russian and would like to preserve their identity, language and culture, are told they are strangers in Ukraine. Zelenskyy advised indigenous Russian people living in the Donbass region for centuries, to move into Russia."

"The Russian language is being vanished from schools and universities. Speaking in the native language in Ukraine can cause loss of job and even life. The authorities imposed bans on television, and media and repressed their own citizens, including members of parliament. Is this not a violation of freedom of speech?", Lavrov added.

"Lies have been shamelessly propagated. Henchmen of Hitler are portrayed as real-life heroes, while real anti-fascist are being labelled as criminals in Ukraine. The Kyiv regime has introduced the sensitive intimate fear of people's spiritual world. Church split is being initiated, creating Ukraine's orthodox church. This is a violation of freedom of religion," the Russian Foreign Minister continued.

Furthermore, Lavrov said that the US, Canada, and Europe are abetting these 'flagrant violations' and it is clear that residents of Crimea and Donbass had no other choice. He said, "In March 2014, the majority of Crimea and Donbass favoured inclusion in Russia. They have the right to self-determination. Since mid-Feb 2015, 100 thousand refugees from Donbass and Crimea have found refuge in Russia because of atrocities carried out by Ukraine military."

Russia-Ukraine war has entered its sixth day now with Russian troops reportedly launching a vacuum bomb on Monday as it tried to move into Kyiv. While the US has pledged more sanctions against Russia, Ukraine has pledged not to back down.

UNHCR has reported over 400 civilian casualties. Canada has also decided to sent anti-tank weapons to Ukraine. At UNGA, Russia claimed that it has no plans to ‘occupy’ Ukraine.

