Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russia Condemns EU's Decision To Accept Ukraine's Membership Bid

Ukraine Armed Forces Southern Command in its latest update claimed to launch targetted attack on Russian clusters. According to Ukrinform reports, Ukrainian Air Force struck 46 Russian troops, one 152 mm Giatsint howitzer, and two T-72 tanks in the Olesandrivka region near the Mykolaiv border. The military also shot down a Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone.
Meanwhile, Russian troops have withdrawn from the Black Sea region due to a storm forecast, Ukrinform reported. "Nevertheless, the threat of missile strikes remains from the sea, from the sky, and from the land. The storm has not yet subsided, so drifting mines may emerge in any part of the sea and be pushed to the coast," the Command said.
On the 122nd day of the war, Russian troops hurled rocket strikes on the villages in Desna in the Chernihiv region. People of Lviv, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions also heard similar explosions Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus informed via Telegram message.
Head of Kryvyi Rih region, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Friday informed that Russian troops shelled civilian communities in Dnipropetrovsk. The invading troops also launched Multiple Rocket launchers (MRLs). The arbitrary strikes hit residential structures. No report of casualties so far.
⚡️ Russian forces fire on communities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 25, 2022
According to Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih regional military administration, Russian troops fired on Grechanopodiv, Zelenodolsk, and the Shyrokivsky District with Multiple Launch Rocket Systems.
Ukrainian politician Serhiy Prytula raised $20 million in crowdfunding to purchase Turkish Bayraktar drones.
We did it!!!! 🇺🇦 Ukrainians crowdfunded for 4 Bayraktars in under 3 days!— Serhiy Prytula (@serhiyprytula) June 24, 2022
20 mln $ / 600 mln UAH
Our nation is simply amazing! When united, we can do impossible things! Thank you everyone!! pic.twitter.com/bj2gX3Qrx9
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Friday claimed that Moscow has never threatened anyone with nuclear weapons.
"#Russia has never threatened anyone with nuclear weapons", claims Director of the Information and Press Department of Russia' Foreign Ministry.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 25, 2022
Just one month ago, #Roscosmos head Dmitri #Rogozin reminded everyone about Russia's nuclear arsenal. pic.twitter.com/W0ZuQ5vnBL
"#Ukraine is defending itself with extraordinary courage and resilience and #Russia has already lost. President #Putin’s objective, in his own words, was to eliminate Ukraine as a sovereign independent country. That effort has failed." - @SecBlinken pic.twitter.com/HapYvLOsDx— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 25, 2022
After weeks of ferocious fighting, Ukrainian forces have begun retreating from a besieged city in the country's east to move to stronger positions, a regional official said Friday, the four-month mark in Russia's invasion.
The planned withdrawal from Sievierodonetsk, the administrative centre of the Luhansk region, comes after relentless Russian bombardment that has reduced most of the industrial city to rubble and cut its population from 100,0000 to 10,000. Ukrainian troops fought the Russians in house-to-house battles before retreating to the huge Azot chemical factory on the city's edge, where they remain holed up in its sprawling underground structures in which about 500 civilians also found refuge.
In recent days, Russian forces have made gains around Sievierodonetsk and the neighbouring city of Lysychansk, on a steep bank across a river, in a bid to encircle Ukrainian forces.
Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk have been the focal point of the Russian offensive aimed at capturing all of the Donbas and destroying the Ukrainian military defending it — the most capable and battle-hardened segment of the country's armed forces. The two cities and surrounding areas are the last major pockets of Ukrainian resistance in the Luhansk region — 95 per cent of which is under Russian and local separatist forces' control. The Russians and separatists also control about half of the Donetsk region, the second province in the Donbas.
The Institute for Study of War (ISW) claimed in its latest war update that Russian forces will carry out "false-flag" attacks in Belarus to draw Belarusian forces into the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This comes after the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR) reported that Russian sabotage groups and mercenaries arrived in Mozyr, Belarus, to detonate apartment buildings and civilian infrastructure around the city. As per the report, the GUR noted that Russian saboteurs will follow a pattern similar to apartment bombings in Chechnya in the early 2000s. Ukrainian officials have previously reported on possible false-flag attacks in Belarus throughout the past four months.
The Institute for Study of War (ISW) in its latest war briefing on Saturday said Ukrainian officials ordered a controlled withdrawal of troops from Severodonetsk on June 24. Luhansk Oblast Administration Head Serhiy Haidai announced that Ukrainian forces are withdrawing from “broken positions” in Severodonetsk to prevent further personnel losses and maintain a stronger defense elsewhere. Severodonetsk Regional Military Administration Head Roman Vlasenko stated that several Ukrainian units remain in Severodonetsk as of June 24, but Ukrainian forces will complete the full withdrawal in “a few days.”
#Ukrainian officials ordered a controlled withdrawal of troops from #Severodonetsk. Ukrainian forces will likely maintain their defenses around #Lysychansk and continue to exhaust #Russian troops after the fall of Severodonetsk.— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) June 25, 2022
Read the latest: https://t.co/AmtTTxCa4p pic.twitter.com/jEUXYRfHaO
Ukrainian Armed Forces Southern Command on Friday claimed to have killed at least 46 Russian soldiers in the past 24 hours.
⚡️ Ukraine’s military destroys Russian equipment, personnel in southern Ukraine.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 25, 2022
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that it killed 46 Russian troops and destroyed two Russian T-72 tanks, one 152-mm howitzer, and seven armored military vehicles.
In the latest development regarding Putin’s unprovoked military assault on its eastern neighbour, France has said that it will cooperate with Ukraine in probing Russian war crimes. On Friday, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova signed an agreement with French officials wherein the latter agreed on providing mutual legal assistance on Russian crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide. It is pertinent to note that Moscow’s brutalities first came into the limelight in April after maimed and tortured bodies were discovered in the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha and Irpin. Thereafter, mass graves were unearthed in several other towns and villages across Ukraine.
Earlier this week, Venediktova inked a similar pact with the Austrian Ministry of Justice. "We signed a Memorandum of Coop. with the Austrian Ministry of Justice in the investigation of the most serious Russian War Crimes. We`ll exchange information on the collection and recording of evidence. Thanks for strengthening the legal coalition, Österreich!," she wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court prosecutor announced his plans to open an office in Ukraine in a bid to bolster his investigation on the same.
The Emmanuel Macron Administration had, in April, sent a scientific team to the war-hit country to o assist Ukrainian forces in investigating the war crimes committed around Kyiv. “France is resolutely committed alongside the Ukrainians, its international partners and the courts to prevent impunity for unsustainable acts constituting war crimes,” the govt said adding "France will not look away from such atrocities.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed crowds attending the Glastonbury music festival in England on Friday.
Speaking by video to those gathered at the British music extravaganza, Zelenskyy urged people to "spread the truth" about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
“We in Ukraine would also like to live the life as we used to and enjoy the freedom and this wonderful summer, but we cannot do that because the most terrible (thing) has happened – Russia has stolen our peace," he said in a message before a set by the band The Libertines.
"The more people join us in defending freedom and truth, the sooner Russia's war against Ukraine will end," he added.
"Prove that freedom always wins."
Russian President Vladimir Putin must end the war immediately to stop further devastation of life and destruction of life and property in Ukraine, the European Union representative at the OSCE Permanent Council Meeting on June 24, Ukrinform quoted. In a stern warning, the EU also called on Putin to withdraw his troops to prevent violations of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
“At four o’clock on February 24, the largest war of aggression in Europe since the Second World War started, bringing untold suffering to the people of Ukraine. The world knows who the aggressor is. With its premeditated, unprovoked and unjustified attack, Russia chose to be the aggressor, which we strongly condemn. The world continues to stand in full solidarity with Ukraine and its people,” the statement read, as quoted by Ukrinform.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday called on participants of the Glastonbury Festival in the UK to urge politicians to help Ukraine with assistance. Through a virtual address, Zelenskyy noted that the festival was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however, he added in an impassioned tone that it had not shattered people unlike the war in Ukraine. "Russia has stolen our peace," Zelenskyy said, stressing the necessity to stop the battle before it further ruins Europe.
"We, in Ukraine, would also like to live the life as we used to and enjoy the freedom and this wonderful summer. But we cannot do that because the most terrible has happened - Russia has stolen our peace. But! We will not let Russia’s war break us. And we want to stop the war before it ruins people's lives in other countries of Europe, Africa, Asia, and Latin America – they are all under threat now. That is why I turn to you for support!" he said.
Ukraine State Emergency Services on Friday assessed that the war-torn country will take at least 10 years to demine its territories.
According to preliminary estimates, Ukraine will need 10 years to clear its territories from mines - Oleksandr Khorunzhiy, press officer of the State Emergency Service of #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/57CLXnqwMd— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 24, 2022
Following the exit of Russian and Ukrainian troops after two months of gruelling battle, the residential district of Popasana in the Luhansk region has remained a heap of rubble. Numerous buildings were destroyed by arbitrary Russian shelling during a fierce fight in early May.
Video of ruins of central Popasna, Luhansk Oblast— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 24, 2022
Ukrainian troops left the city on 8 May after two months of heavy fighting. Most of the buildings in the city have been destroyed by the multiple Russian artillery, rocket, missile, aircraft attacks.https://t.co/IkHelKzsO2 pic.twitter.com/TkV9xcXYX8
The European Council on Friday approved 9 billion euros in financial aid for Ukraine. The EU approved "further financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 9 billion," Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki said in a press conference after the EU leaders' meeting on June 24, as quoted by Ukrinform. "There is a war in Ukraine, and there is nothing to pay nurses, teachers, police, border guards, or many other public services," Morawiecki he added. The Polish PM went on: "The advantage (of Russia - ed.) in artillery, according to the allies and our own sources is 1: 8, 1:10. How difficult it is to fight such an overwhelming enemy force. That is why Poland, as well as the United States, Great Britain, and the Baltic States, are doing everything possible to help Ukraine get the weapons."
The Russian war in Ukraine has led to the death of over 3,000 dolphins in the Black Sea, said Ukrainian marine experts working in the “Tuzlovsky Lymans” reserve, a national nature park, NEXTA reported. The researchers explained that the SONAR systems and explosions hindered their search for food, leading to mass deaths of the dolphins.
At least 3,000 dolphins have died in the Black Sea because of the war, according to scientists of #Ukrainian "Tuzlovsky Lymans" reserve. The work of sonar and explosions prevent them from finding food. Dead dolphins are increasingly found on coast, even in #Bulgaria and #Romania. pic.twitter.com/C3FZzW7bWD— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 24, 2022
The European Union with its decision to accept Ukraine and Moldova has confirmed that it continues to actively exploit the CIS ( Commonwealth of Independent States) on a geopolitical level, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova. “They are not thinking of the negative consequences of such a step,” she added, as quoted by the Guardian. She accused the 27-bloc union of the EU of sacrificing its democratic ideals at the expense of “unrestrained expansion and the political and economic enslavement of its neighbours.”