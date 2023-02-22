Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Suspending Nuclear Treaty A Mistake, Says Biden

Russia and China are moving "toughly and confidently on the path of forming a multipolar world", Wang Yi had said to Lavrov, during their meeting. Now, as Wang Yi meets Vladimir Putin, it is worth unwrapping what the concept means in geopolitics.

In international relations, the terms multipolarity, unipolarity, and bipolarity describe different structures of power distribution among states in the world.

Multipolarity refers to a global system in which power is distributed among multiple great powers or poles, with no single country or group of countries dominating the international system. In a multipolar world, there are several independent power centers, and the balance of power between them is constantly shifting.

An example of multipolarity can be seen in the post-World War I international system, which was characterized by the rise of multiple great powers such as the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany, and Japan, all competing for influence and resources. This system was unstable and eventually collapsed into World War II.

Unipolarity, on the other hand, refers to a global system in which there is only one great power or pole, with no serious competitors. In a unipolar system, the dominant power sets the agenda and can often act unilaterally, with other states either aligning with or resisting the dominant power's policies.

The post-Cold War world was often described as unipolar, with the United States as the sole remaining superpower after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The United States enjoyed significant economic, military, and diplomatic advantages over all other countries and was able to project its influence globally, with many countries either aligning with or resisting US policies.

Bipolarity refers to a global system in which two great powers or poles dominate the international system, and other countries align with one or the other. In a bipolar system, the two great powers are in competition with each other and often engage in proxy conflicts through their allies.

The Cold War was a classic example of bipolarity, with the United States and Soviet Union dominating the international system and each seeking to spread its ideology and influence across the world. The two superpowers engaged in proxy conflicts in different parts of the world, such as the Korean War, Vietnam War, and the Soviet-Afghan War.