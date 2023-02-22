Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Suspending Nuclear Treaty A Mistake, Says Biden

Quick links:
Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Wednesday that Russia suspending its participation in the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty is a "trick to increase pressure."
"It's in Putin's habit to use tricks like that, you know, to increase pressure. And there is no big surprise in this," she told CNN.
Modern weapons are key for Ukraine's defence against Russia, said Polish President Andrzej Duda. While speaking to CNN, Duda said, "If there is such a need, of course, yes." He added, "We still have MiG-29s; Ukrainian pilots are prepared to operate them today." The question is when will Ukrainian pilots be ready to fly modern aircraft at NATO standards, such as F-16s, Mirages, French planes, Eurofighters, or any other type of modern machine? This is a question mark, when the Ukrainian pilots will be ready to do that. Because the training of a pilot is much more complicated and longer [than the training of a tank operator]."
Poland’s Leopard tanks are "ready to be sent" to Ukraine. He further said that Ukrainian soldiers are currently being trained in Poland to operate those tanks.
Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, called on Wednesday to create a special tribunal for purported Russian crimes and said the victory for Ukraine would mean victory for human rights. "Ukraine's victory would mean the victory of human rights over lawlessness, torture, and destruction." Therefore, justice for Ukraine is justice for the whole world," said Zelenska said in an address via video conference at a United Nations special session on human rights violations due to aggression against Ukraine.
"Regardless of country or nationality, we have the right not to be killed in our own homes. However, Ukrainians are being killed in front of the whole world for already a year now," she said. "Ukrainians are being killed in their own cities, villages, apartments, hospitals, theaters," she added, reported CNN.
Switzerland has announced plans to provide a new humanitarian aid package worth $150 million for Ukraine and Moldova, per a government statement published on Wednesday. According to the official information, the Swiss parliament will now have to approve the package to provide approximately $123 million to Ukraine and $28 million to neighbouring Moldova.
US President Joe Biden has now boarded the Airforce One to depart from Warsaw, Poland. His historic tour to Europe has now ended.
"All allies agreed that they would support each other in the event of a threat. The next point of the declaration was the condemnation of the brutal, bloody war against Ukraine, which is being waged by Russia. All members of the Bucharest Nine signed these words," a Polish Presidential advisor said to reporters today.
The members of NATO's eastern flank have also pledged to support each other. "All allies agreed that they would support each other in the event of a threat," said Polish presidential adviser Marcin Przydacz, as per a report from Sky news. Joe Biden met with them today to assure them that US will defend them against Russian aggression.
Sergei Ryabkov, deputy foreign minister of Russia has said that "I do not believe that the decision to suspend the New START Treaty brings us closer to nuclear war," according to a report from Interfax news. Vladimir Putin announced Moscow's decision to back out from the treaty yesterday, during a closely watched speech to Russia's federal assembly.
Several prominent American strategic thinkers have over the years warned against NATO's eastward expansion. Here are some quotes from a few of them:
George F. Kennan, former U.S. ambassador to the Soviet Union:
"I think it is the beginning of a new cold war. I think the Russians will gradually react quite adversely, and it will affect their policies. I think it is a tragic mistake. There was no reason for this whatsoever. No one was threatening anybody else. This expansion would make the Founding Fathers of this country turn over in their graves. We have signed up to protect a whole series of countries, even though we have neither the resources nor the intention to do so in any serious way. It was simply a light-hearted action by a Senate that has no real interest in foreign affairs."
Zbigniew Brzezinski, former national security advisor to President Jimmy Carter:
"Expanding NATO would be the most fateful error of American policy in the entire post-Cold War era."
John J. Mearsheimer, political scientist at the University of Chicago:
"The United States has been engaging in a policy of containment and encirclement toward Russia for the past 20 years. This policy is unnecessary and counterproductive, and it has certainly played a role in the deterioration of U.S.-Russian relations. The expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe is a perfect example of this misguided policy."
Paul Nitze, former U.S. Secretary of the Navy and Deputy Secretary of Defense:
"I think it is a mistake. I think it is a mistake of potentially great consequence. The Russians will gradually react quite adversely, and it will affect their policies. I think it is a tragic mistake."
According to a report from Sky news, a Ukrainian fighter pilot named Danylo Murashko died heroically during a combat mission over the Donetsk region. Murashko's plane was hit by a Russian rocket while he was flying above the town of Shabelkivka, which was home to over 4,000 residents before the war. Despite knowing he could not safely eject, Murashko diverted his plane to avoid crashing into nearby residential buildings. His commander, Lieutenant Colonel Rostyslav Lazarenko, recounted Murashko's last words over the radio as "I turned [the aircraft] away." Murashko's wife, Daria Murashko, said he would never have forgiven himself if someone died because of him. The 299th tactical aviation brigade, to which Murashko belonged, praised him as one of their best officers and said he "died like a hero."
In an interview with Onda Cero radio station, Josep Borrell said that ""Last year was not a bad one for the Russian economy". "And we have already rid ourselves of energy dependence on Russia," he added. "I believe we have already introduced sanctions against almost everything that could be sanctioned," he declared.
The European Union countries were unable to reach a consensus on a fresh round of sanctions against Russia, which were intended to be imposed on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as per a report from the Guardian.
The disagreement was mainly centered on issues related to the reporting requirements for Russian assets in Europe. Four diplomatic sources in Brussels confirmed the development to Guardian, but spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the confidentiality of the negotiations among the 27 EU states. The sources added that discussions between representatives from the EU member countries in Brussels will continue on Thursday afternoon.
NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a political and military alliance established in 1949 to provide collective defense for its member countries against the threat of Soviet expansion in the aftermath of World War II. Its original members included the United States, Canada, and ten European countries. The founding document of NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty, was signed on April 4, 1949, in Washington, D.C.
The main objective of NATO was to provide collective security for its members in the face of the Soviet Union's growing military power and influence. It was formed in the context of the emerging Cold War, which was characterized by the ideological, political, and military competition between the United States and its Western allies on the one hand, and the Soviet Union and its communist allies on the other.
The NATO alliance was intended to provide a credible deterrent against Soviet aggression, and to demonstrate the commitment of its members to the defense of Western Europe. Its military capabilities were developed to support the strategic concept of "forward defense," which aimed to prevent the Soviet Union from advancing beyond the Iron Curtain and into Western Europe.
Russia, as the successor state to the Soviet Union, has traditionally viewed NATO as a hostile military alliance that represents a direct threat to its national security interests. Russia sees the expansion of NATO, particularly into former Soviet republics and Warsaw Pact countries, as a provocative act that threatens its territorial integrity and strategic position in the region.
Russia's concerns are partly rooted in the historical context of the Cold War, during which NATO was formed as a counterbalance to the Soviet Union's military might. The expansion of NATO into the former Soviet Union's sphere of influence has been perceived by Russia as an encroachment on its strategic interests, and a challenge to its national pride.
Moreover, Russia has repeatedly expressed its concerns over the deployment of U.S. missile defense systems in Europe, which it views as a direct threat to its strategic nuclear deterrence capabilities. Russia has also accused NATO of supporting regime change in countries like Ukraine and Libya, which it sees as an attempt to weaken its influence in the region.
The Swiss government has requested approval from its parliament to provide extra humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and Moldova, amounting to 140 million Swiss francs or about £125 million, as per a report from the Guardian. Switzerland has already committed 1.3 billion Swiss francs to support Ukraine, with 270 million francs to assist Ukrainians and 1.03 billion francs for Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland. The Swiss government expressed concern about the fragile humanitarian situation in Ukraine, with 40% of the population requiring aid.
"We cannot allow Russia to continue to chip away at European security. We must break this cycle of Russian aggression. NATO's allies have never been more united. We will protect every inch of allied territory," Jens Stoltenberg said. He added that the Russian President wasn't preparing for peace but war.
In a recent statement, Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, expressed his admiration for US President Joe Biden's "outstanding leadership" during his recent visit to Kyiv. Stoltenberg remarked that Biden's trip sent a clear message of unwavering support to Ukraine and reinforced the US's "ironclad commitment to the security of Europe."
Stoltenberg also highlighted the urgent need for NATO allies to sustain and strengthen their support for Ukraine as Vladimir Putin continues to "prepare for more war." The NATO Secretary General urged his colleagues to provide Ukraine with the necessary resources to emerge victorious from the ongoing conflict.
Stoltenberg underscored the importance of preventing history from repeating itself in Ukraine, where Russian aggression has been a persistent issue. The former Norwegian Prime Minister cited various examples of Russian belligerence, including the invasion of Georgia in 2008, the annexation of Crimea and Donbas in 2014, and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Stoltenberg emphasized the need to put an end to the cycle of Russian aggression and prevent further erosion of European security. He noted that NATO allies are more united than ever in their commitment to achieving this goal.
President Joe Biden spoke before a meeting with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine (B9) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, hailing the B9 leaders as the "frontlines" of NATO's collective defense and champions of democracy throughout Europe and beyond.
Biden also highlighted US efforts to provide vital security assistance to Ukraine and support for refugees. He expressed a commitment to continue supporting Ukraine's fight for freedom, with the B9 countries offering collective leadership. Biden made it clear that the US will defend every inch of NATO without reservation.
“As NATO’s Eastern flank, you’re on the front line for our collective defense. And you know better than anyone what’s at stake in this conflict, not just for Ukraine, but for the freedom of democracies throughout Europe and around the world," Joe Biden said, as per a report from NYTimes.
The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) was signed in 2010 by the United States and Russia, with the aim of limiting the number of strategic nuclear weapons held by each country. The treaty replaced the expired Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) signed in 1991, and required both nations to reduce their deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550, and their deployed strategic delivery vehicles to 700.
The New START treaty was seen as a cornerstone of global arms control efforts, as it played a critical role in limiting the nuclear arms race between the world's two major nuclear powers. It provided for regular communication between the US and Russian militaries, which helped to reduce the risk of accidental conflict, and allowed for on-site inspections to ensure compliance.
The treaty was also important in demonstrating the ability of the US and Russia to cooperate on an issue of global significance, despite tensions in other areas of their relationship. As such, the New START treaty was widely seen as a symbol of global stability and a crucial component of the broader international arms control architecture.
The suspension of the New START treaty by Russia, as announced by President Putin, has raised concerns among experts about the potential for an escalation of the arms race, and increased instability in the global security environment.
President Joe Biden criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend the 2010 New START nuclear arms treaty with the United States, calling it a "mistake."
Putin announced the suspension during his state-of-the-nation address on Tuesday, citing US inspections of Russian nuclear sites and allegations that Washington and its NATO allies seek to defeat Russia in Ukraine as reasons for the move. Both chambers of the Russian parliament have approved the suspension.
This is the first time Biden has commented on the matter since Putin's announcement.
"One of the last conversations I had with our friend in Russia was, I said you keep asking for the Finalisation of NATO – you're gonna get the NATOisation of Finland," Biden said.
US President Joe Biden, who is in Warsaw, Poland, is meeting with Bucharest Nine. Bucharest Nine includes Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.
In stark contrast to the speech he gave yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for only a few minutes at the rally. “At this moment there is a battle underway on our historical borders, for our people,” he said, as per a report from New York Times.
Whilst speaking at the rally, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he is "proud of those who are fighting in Ukraine to defend the fatherland". He added that the whole country supports the soldiers who are fighting in Ukraine.
“When we are united, no one is equal to us,” Vladimir Putin said at the stadium, as Russians chanted "Russia! Russia! Russia!"
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reached Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium to celebrate Defender of the Fatherland holiday.
According to state media, Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend the New START nuclear armaments deal has been accepted by Russia's federation council, the upper house of parliament.
The pact, the country's final nuclear arms treaty with the US, was approved to be suspended earlier by a vote in the State Duma, Russia's lower chamber.
Putin made the announcement of the suspension in a significant speech to the country yesterday, asserting that Moscow could not consent to American inspections of its nuclear facilities under the agreement while Washington and its allies had made clear their intention to destroy Russia in Ukraine.
According to statements made by Spain's defense minister Margarita Robles to lawmakers, Spain is set to send six 2A4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine, with the possibility of increasing that number in the future. Robles had previously expressed openness to sending German-made Leopard tanks and would coordinate with its western allies, following Germany's decision to send tanks to Ukraine and allow Nato allies to do the same.
As per a report from the Guardian, Spain currently possesses 108 2A4 tanks. However, about half of those tanks are stationed in Spain's north African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, while 53 are in storage at a military base in Zaragoza and would require refurbishing.
Nearly 200,000 people have gathered at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, to listen to Vladimir Putin's speech. Russia is celebrating “Defenders of the Fatherland” holiday.
What is the "Defenders of Fatherland" holiday?
The Defender of the Fatherland Day is a public holiday in Russia, which is celebrated on February 23rd. It is a day to honor the courage and sacrifice of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as all men who have served in the military.
Originally, the holiday was called the "Day of the Soviet Army and Navy" and was established in 1922 to commemorate the founding of the Red Army. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the holiday was renamed the "Defender of the Fatherland Day" and its scope was expanded to include all men who have served in the Russian military.
The holiday is celebrated with military parades, patriotic speeches, and other public events. It is also a day to honor the veterans and active servicemen in the Russian military, with many people giving gifts and showing their appreciation for their service. Additionally, it is a public holiday in Russia, so many businesses and government offices are closed.
As of now, it hasn't been confirmed if Putin will speak or not.
Russia and China are moving "toughly and confidently on the path of forming a multipolar world", Wang Yi had said to Lavrov, during their meeting. Now, as Wang Yi meets Vladimir Putin, it is worth unwrapping what the concept means in geopolitics.
In international relations, the terms multipolarity, unipolarity, and bipolarity describe different structures of power distribution among states in the world.
Multipolarity refers to a global system in which power is distributed among multiple great powers or poles, with no single country or group of countries dominating the international system. In a multipolar world, there are several independent power centers, and the balance of power between them is constantly shifting.
An example of multipolarity can be seen in the post-World War I international system, which was characterized by the rise of multiple great powers such as the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany, and Japan, all competing for influence and resources. This system was unstable and eventually collapsed into World War II.
Unipolarity, on the other hand, refers to a global system in which there is only one great power or pole, with no serious competitors. In a unipolar system, the dominant power sets the agenda and can often act unilaterally, with other states either aligning with or resisting the dominant power's policies.
The post-Cold War world was often described as unipolar, with the United States as the sole remaining superpower after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The United States enjoyed significant economic, military, and diplomatic advantages over all other countries and was able to project its influence globally, with many countries either aligning with or resisting US policies.
Bipolarity refers to a global system in which two great powers or poles dominate the international system, and other countries align with one or the other. In a bipolar system, the two great powers are in competition with each other and often engage in proxy conflicts through their allies.
The Cold War was a classic example of bipolarity, with the United States and Soviet Union dominating the international system and each seeking to spread its ideology and influence across the world. The two superpowers engaged in proxy conflicts in different parts of the world, such as the Korean War, Vietnam War, and the Soviet-Afghan War.
“Our relations have withstood pressure from the international community and are developing very stably," Wang Yi said to the Russian president, as per a report from the Times. Wang Yi added that "No matter how the international situation changes, China has been and remains committed, together with Russia, to make efforts to preserve the positive trend in the development of relations between major powers". He said he would work to deepen the relations between Russia and China.
Putin said to Wang Yi that he was expecting Xi Jinping to visit Moscow this spring. “We hope that we will realize our plans in terms of in-person meetings that will give an additional push to the development of our relationship,” Putin said.
