Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukraine Claims It Had Nothing To Do With Drone Attack On Kremlin

Russia has claimed that Ukraine attempted to assassinate the Russian President. The Ukrainian President is currently in Finland.

Russia Ukraine Crisis
 
sagar kar
Putin

19:02 IST, May 3rd 2023
Another drone has been discovered near Moscow

According a report from Russia's RT, fragments of another drone has been discovered near Moscow, in the forest of Kolomna. 

18:55 IST, May 3rd 2023
Where is Vladimir Putin right now?

According to a report from New York Times, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is working from his home outside Moscow.

Earlier, Peskov had disclosed that the Russian President was not at the Kremlin during the attempted drone attack. 

 

18:46 IST, May 3rd 2023
Ukraine denies involvement

Ukraine has denied any knowledge of an attempted drone strike on the Kremlin in Moscow and insisted that it does not use its means to attack other countries.

In an interview with CNN, Serhiy Nykyforov, spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, asserted that Kyiv’s only goal is to free its own territory.

Russia labelled the incident as an “act of terrorism” and blamed Ukraine, which Nykyforov directed back to Moscow, citing events like destroyed blocks of residential buildings in Dnipro and Uman, a missile at a line of Kramatorsk rail station, and other tragedies.

He then suggested that the attack was merely a ploy by opponents as May 9, Victory Day, approaches. "What happened in Moscow is obviously about escalating the mood on the eve of May 9," the Ukrainian President's spokesperson said. 

 

18:40 IST, May 3rd 2023
Wager Group's leader claims Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, has claimed that in his estimation, the Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun. 

His press service stated on Telegram that "active phase" of the Ukrainian counteroffensive will begin soon. His statement is based on his analysis of activity near the frontline. 

18:34 IST, May 3rd 2023
No room for negotiation, claims Ukrainian MP

Whilst speaking exclusively to Republic, Vadym Halaichuk, an Ukraine MP said that, "Ukraine has always talked about peace, but Putin has chosen war. Russia has not left any room for negotiation". 

 

18:30 IST, May 3rd 2023
A look at the statement of Zelenskyy's press secretary

Zelenskyy's press secretary has said that “we have no information about the so-called night attacks on the Kremlin, but as President Zelensky has repeatedly stated, Ukraine directs all available forces and means to liberate its territories and not to attack others".

18:28 IST, May 3rd 2023
Where is Zelenskyy right now?

The Ukrainian President, oddly enough, is not in Ukraine right now. He is in Finland's capital Helsinki. 

"It was defense from Russian aggression that was the main topic of our today’s negotiations. 

We also discussed the preparation of the next EU sanctions package against Russia for the terror, as well as compliance with existing sanctions, which Russia is constantly trying to evade.

All of us should remember that the harder we put pressure on the aggressor, the faster the aggression will end. I believe that this year will be decisive for our victory," read a statement from Zelenskyy's office, after his meeting with leaders of Finland. 

18:24 IST, May 3rd 2023
Here is what an advisor to Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs is saying
18:21 IST, May 3rd 2023
A quick recap

Last night, two drones were spotted near the Kremlin, Moscow's iconic seat of power.

The Kremlin Press Service has said that the drones were an attempt on President Vladimir Putin's life. A "terrorist act." Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Kremlin, confirmed that no one was hurt in the incident.

A video circulating on social media appears to show smoke in the area, though the source of the smoke has yet to be determined.

Russia has indicated that it reserves the right to take retaliatory measures against any potential suspects if necessary.

Ukraine, which is located roughly 862 kilometers (about 535 miles) from Moscow, has previously been accused of attempting similar drone attacks deep in Russian territory.

 

18:07 IST, May 3rd 2023
How was the drone attack foiled?

Russian media is reporting that military and special services used "radar warfare systems" to intercept the drone. 

18:04 IST, May 3rd 2023
Ukrainian MP claims Russia could have staged the attack

Oleksiy Goncharenko, a Ukrainian MP, whilst speaking exclusively to Republic, claimed that Russia could have staged the attack. He did not provide any evidence to back his claim. 

 

18:03 IST, May 3rd 2023
Former spokesperson of Zelenskyy responds to Russia's claim
18:00 IST, May 3rd 2023
Moscow has banned civilian drones

Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin has announced on Telegram that civilian drones won't be allowed in the capital city any longer. This comes on the heels of attack on Russia's seat of power, the Kremlin. 

17:58 IST, May 3rd 2023
More visuals of the attack
17:55 IST, May 3rd 2023
Visual of the attack
17:53 IST, May 3rd 2023
Here is what we know about the assassination attempt on Putin so far

On the eve of Victory Day, two drones were launched towards the Kremlin in an apparent assassination attempt against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Fortunately, due to the quick action of military and security personnel, the drones were disabled before any damage could be done to the Kremlin or its inhabitants.

Although no casualties or material damage has been reported, the Kremlin classified this incident as a planned terrorist attack, and has taken extra security measures to prevent any similar attempts in the future.

President Putin himself remained unscathed and his working schedule continues as usual.

17:47 IST, May 3rd 2023
Russia reserves the right to respond, says Kremlin

The Kremlin has stated that Russia reserves the right to retaliate "where and when it sees fit". 

17:45 IST, May 3rd 2023
Putin was not at Kremlin during the attack

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that the Russian President was not at Kremlin during the attack. Peskov was speaking to Russia's RIA Novosti. 

17:41 IST, May 3rd 2023
Russia claims Ukraine attempted to assassinate Putin

Kremlin has claimed that Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin by using a drone, as per a report from Financial Times. 

According to Ria Novosti, Russia's military and secret services acted promptly and shot down the Ukrainian drones that attacked the Kremlin overnight. 

It was “a planned terrorist attack and attempted assassination of the president of Russia”, reads a statement from the Kremlin. Vladimir Putin was unharmed and reports indicate there were no casualties. 

