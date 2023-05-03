Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukraine Claims It Had Nothing To Do With Drone Attack On Kremlin

Ukraine has denied any knowledge of an attempted drone strike on the Kremlin in Moscow and insisted that it does not use its means to attack other countries.

In an interview with CNN, Serhiy Nykyforov, spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, asserted that Kyiv’s only goal is to free its own territory.

Russia labelled the incident as an “act of terrorism” and blamed Ukraine, which Nykyforov directed back to Moscow, citing events like destroyed blocks of residential buildings in Dnipro and Uman, a missile at a line of Kramatorsk rail station, and other tragedies.

He then suggested that the attack was merely a ploy by opponents as May 9, Victory Day, approaches. "What happened in Moscow is obviously about escalating the mood on the eve of May 9," the Ukrainian President's spokesperson said.