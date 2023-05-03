Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukraine Claims It Had Nothing To Do With Drone Attack On Kremlin

Quick links:
Image: AP
According a report from Russia's RT, fragments of another drone has been discovered near Moscow, in the forest of Kolomna.
According to a report from New York Times, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is working from his home outside Moscow.
Earlier, Peskov had disclosed that the Russian President was not at the Kremlin during the attempted drone attack.
Ukraine has denied any knowledge of an attempted drone strike on the Kremlin in Moscow and insisted that it does not use its means to attack other countries.
In an interview with CNN, Serhiy Nykyforov, spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, asserted that Kyiv’s only goal is to free its own territory.
Russia labelled the incident as an “act of terrorism” and blamed Ukraine, which Nykyforov directed back to Moscow, citing events like destroyed blocks of residential buildings in Dnipro and Uman, a missile at a line of Kramatorsk rail station, and other tragedies.
He then suggested that the attack was merely a ploy by opponents as May 9, Victory Day, approaches. "What happened in Moscow is obviously about escalating the mood on the eve of May 9," the Ukrainian President's spokesperson said.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, has claimed that in his estimation, the Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun.
His press service stated on Telegram that "active phase" of the Ukrainian counteroffensive will begin soon. His statement is based on his analysis of activity near the frontline.
Whilst speaking exclusively to Republic, Vadym Halaichuk, an Ukraine MP said that, "Ukraine has always talked about peace, but Putin has chosen war. Russia has not left any room for negotiation".
Ukraine has always talked about peace, but Putin has chosen war. Russia has not left any room for negotiation: Vadym Halaichuk, Ukraine MP to Republic's @shawansen on #ThisIsExclusive.#Kremlin #Russia #UkraineRussiaWar️ #VladimirPutin https://t.co/rZxvHlPMbH pic.twitter.com/ltAweBZVOW— Republic (@republic) May 3, 2023
Zelenskyy's press secretary has said that “we have no information about the so-called night attacks on the Kremlin, but as President Zelensky has repeatedly stated, Ukraine directs all available forces and means to liberate its territories and not to attack others".
The Ukrainian President, oddly enough, is not in Ukraine right now. He is in Finland's capital Helsinki.
"It was defense from Russian aggression that was the main topic of our today’s negotiations.
We also discussed the preparation of the next EU sanctions package against Russia for the terror, as well as compliance with existing sanctions, which Russia is constantly trying to evade.
All of us should remember that the harder we put pressure on the aggressor, the faster the aggression will end. I believe that this year will be decisive for our victory," read a statement from Zelenskyy's office, after his meeting with leaders of Finland.
Information appeared that the drone on the Kremlin was launched by Russian partisans from Moscow region.— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 3, 2023
Questions:
1. How was a drone able to get through all the air defense placed in Moscow?
Oh, and how are head of Russian air defense, Shoigu and Gerasimov feeling today?… pic.twitter.com/xNEcsfBvGH
Last night, two drones were spotted near the Kremlin, Moscow's iconic seat of power.
The Kremlin Press Service has said that the drones were an attempt on President Vladimir Putin's life. A "terrorist act." Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Kremlin, confirmed that no one was hurt in the incident.
A video circulating on social media appears to show smoke in the area, though the source of the smoke has yet to be determined.
Russia has indicated that it reserves the right to take retaliatory measures against any potential suspects if necessary.
Ukraine, which is located roughly 862 kilometers (about 535 miles) from Moscow, has previously been accused of attempting similar drone attacks deep in Russian territory.
Putin's* press-service:— Dmitri (@wartranslated) May 3, 2023
“Lasts night, the Kyiv regime attempted to strike the Kremlin presidential residence with UAVs.
Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin.
As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services using EW systems, the… pic.twitter.com/yZ0XzgxUNo
Russian media is reporting that military and special services used "radar warfare systems" to intercept the drone.
Oleksiy Goncharenko, a Ukrainian MP, whilst speaking exclusively to Republic, claimed that Russia could have staged the attack. He did not provide any evidence to back his claim.
#ThisIsExclusive | Kremlin claims an attempt of assassination on Russian President Vladimir Putin by Kyiv (Ukraine). Ukrainian MP @GoncharenkoUa #LIVE on Republic. Says, 'Russia could have staged it.'#Kremlin #Kyiv #Ukraine #VladimirPutin https://t.co/7WheCSL3fP pic.twitter.com/wRFDR9dJW4— Republic (@republic) May 3, 2023
Another threat from the Kremlin. At the beginning of the war, it made several attempts to assassinate Volodymyr Zelenskyy and kept silent about this. How much trust do we have in Russian information about alleged Ukrainian drone attacks on the Kremlin? After years of lies and…— Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) May 3, 2023
Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin has announced on Telegram that civilian drones won't be allowed in the capital city any longer. This comes on the heels of attack on Russia's seat of power, the Kremlin.
🚩Clearest footage of the drone attack against the #Kremlin pic.twitter.com/4Gvztzq86r— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) May 3, 2023
BREAKING: Russia says Ukraine attempted to hit Kremlin with Drones overnight in a CLEAR assassination attempt on Putin. #Kremlin #Putin pic.twitter.com/BU7WXuF167— Rosy (@rose_k01) May 3, 2023
On the eve of Victory Day, two drones were launched towards the Kremlin in an apparent assassination attempt against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Fortunately, due to the quick action of military and security personnel, the drones were disabled before any damage could be done to the Kremlin or its inhabitants.
Although no casualties or material damage has been reported, the Kremlin classified this incident as a planned terrorist attack, and has taken extra security measures to prevent any similar attempts in the future.
President Putin himself remained unscathed and his working schedule continues as usual.
The Kremlin has stated that Russia reserves the right to retaliate "where and when it sees fit".
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that the Russian President was not at Kremlin during the attack. Peskov was speaking to Russia's RIA Novosti.
Kremlin has claimed that Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin by using a drone, as per a report from Financial Times.
According to Ria Novosti, Russia's military and secret services acted promptly and shot down the Ukrainian drones that attacked the Kremlin overnight.
It was “a planned terrorist attack and attempted assassination of the president of Russia”, reads a statement from the Kremlin. Vladimir Putin was unharmed and reports indicate there were no casualties.