As the Russian offensive entered its 12th day, people continue to flee Ukraine for safety. However, millions of people with disabilities have been reportedly "abandoned" in Ukraine, The Independent reported. Charity organisations have warned that few people with disabilities have been able to reach the border and insisted that they are trying to help people with disabilities.

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on 24 February, according to the latest data released by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). However, charity organisations fear that some of the people have been facing difficulties in leaving Ukraine and it includes disabled people. Aid workers have stressed that people with disabilities face difficulties in getting out as they do not get transportation and the organisations could not help to address their needs, as per The Independent report.

Some of the charity organisations have expressed concern for the adults and children with learning disabilities and emphasised that they could be "abandoned" at the residential homes and hospitals as the staff working there might have fled Ukraine.

2.7 million people with disabilities registered in Ukraine

According to European Disability Forum, there are 2.7 million people with disabilities registered in Ukraine. Anna Landre, from the US Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies, which is supporting evacuations of people with disabilities from Ukraine, told the Independent that these people were being “left behind” as organisations could not address their needs. She added that the majority of Ukraine's disabled people were facing problems in evacuating or "cannot at all." Anna Landre pointed out that they were facing difficulties with transportation as people with disabilities have specific transportation needs.

EDF calls on lawmakers to ensure safety of people with disabilities

The European Disability Forum(EDF) has stated that their contacts in Ukraine have revealed that the situation of people with disabilities is "appalling." The European Disability Forum has called on lawmakers and all humanitarian workers to make sure that people with disabilities get access to humanitarian aid and are protected from violence, abuse and ill-treatment. Furthermore, disabled people receive information about assistance protocols, safety, evacuation procedures and support. Moreover, people with disabilities get basic facilities like water and sanitation, social support, education, healthcare, transport and information.

More than 1.5 million people flee Ukraine

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on 24 February, according to the latest UN data. According to the data released by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), 1,534,792 people have fled Ukraine and moved to other countries. Around 885,303 people have arrived in Poland after the Russian offensive in Ukraine. UNHCR took to its official Twitter handle and informed that 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine for safety in 10 days. According to statistics released by the UNHCR, around 169,053 people have fled Ukraine and sought refuge in Hungary. Further, Moldova received 84,067 refugees, Romania 71,640, Slovakia 113,967 and 157,056 have moved to other European countries after Russia attacked Ukraine.

