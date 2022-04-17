Russia-Ukraine War: Missile Hits World Central Kitchen Restaurant In Kharkiv; 4 Wounded

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a missile recently hit a restaurant in Ukraine that has been collaborating with the Washington-based World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit non-governmental organisation which is devoted to providing meals to people impacted by war, according to the officials of the humanitarian organisation.

The restaurant which is hit by the missile is in Kharkiv and is linked with celebrity chef and global humanitarian Jose Andres' organisation, World Central Kitchen. The missile has even injured 4 staffers, said the CEO of World Central Kitchen, Nate Mook, on Saturday. He has described the site as one of “horrific brutality”, CNN reported.

Further, in a video shared on Twitter, CEO Mook can be seen standing in front of the building that had taken a "big hit" from the missile, which he said has caused "tremendous amounts of damage" and "a dozen cars burnt out". Mook went on to say that the kitchen was also damaged. While no one was killed at the restaurant, one person died during the strike, CNN reported.

An update I hoped I’d never have to make. I’m at a @WCKitchen restaurant in Kharkiv, where less than 24 hours ago I was meeting with their amazing team. Today, a missile stuck. 4 staff were wounded. This is the reality here—cooking is a heroic act of bravery. #ChefsForUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/AyU4fUnA61 — Nate Mook (@natemook) April 16, 2022

'This is a tremendous amount of carnage left behind for no reason'

In addition to this, Mook added, “This is a tremendous amount of carnage left behind for no reason,” and continued by saying, “coming to work, cooking for people that are hungry is an immense act of bravery". Describing the situation, the CEO of World Central Kitchen said that a blaze was burning at the location.

Mook had also visited the place before the strike on Friday to pick up meals with the organisation's crew. He defined the neighbourhood as a mix of homes and offices, CNN reported. Mook asserted that he was going to the hospital to check on the restaurant personnel, who were informed to be "Ok".

Remarks of the founder of World Central Kitchen

Apart from the CEO, the founder of World Central Kitchen also confirmed the incident. Taking to Twitter, Jose Andres revealed that an explosion had occurred at a restaurant in Kharkiv.

Andres stated that his squad was unnerved yet safe. He claimed, “Giving food in the middle of a senseless war is an act of courage, resilience, resistance... and we will continue cooking.”

El equipo de @WCKitchen y nuestros compañeros ucranianos están enervados pero a salvo después de un ataque con misiles en un restaurante en Kharkiv.



Dar de comer en medio de una guerra insensata es un acto de valentía, de resiliencia, de resistencia…y seguiremos cocinando🇺🇦 https://t.co/jGO0gLBo7f — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) April 16, 2022

In another tweet post, he said, “Food heroes them all! Relief that so far that just were 4 wounded…..praying for them!”

Food heroes them all! Relief that so far that just were 4 wounded…..praying for them! @WCKitchen #ChefsForUkraine we are #FoodFighters but the Russian attacks must stop against civilian buildings and markets and churches and schools etc …… https://t.co/jGO0gLSZvP — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) April 16, 2022

Ever since Russia started its attack on Ukraine on February 24, World Central Kitchen has been functioning at the country's borders. According to its website, it also collaborates with local businesses to make meals, NBC Washinton reported. According to Andres, the organisation began producing food in Ukraine hours after the war began and they are currently supplying 250,000 meals each day.

(Image: AP/Facebook@José Andrés)