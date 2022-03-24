Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Bans Access To Google News Over 'unreliable' Information

Amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow has blocked access to Google News after accusing the site of spreading false information about the ongoing conflict. The Interfax news agency reported that the decision to block Google News came at the request of Russia’s Prosecutor-General’s Office.

According to the agency, the office determined that the website “provided access to numerous publications and materials containing unreliable socially significant information about the course of a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine.”

The banning of Google News comes in the backdrop of Russia already blocking several English-language websites, including Facebook and Instagram since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February. Russian lawmakers also passed a new law that makes it illegal to report on events that could discredit the Russian forces.

Earlier, Google’s parent company, Alphabet had said that they would block the advert payments to websites and YouTube videos that spread either false or harmful information about the war. Just last week, Russia had accused Google and YouTube of “terrorist” activities. Russian authorities had already claimed that the video platform was broadcasting ‘anti-Russian videos’ amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia bans social media sites, independent news

Russia has already announced a ban on social media giants including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The restrictions on the sites came alongside an access ban on all independent media. Raising concerns over videos on YouTube last week, Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor had accused the site of letting the users of sharing adverts against the Russian administration such as the clips that called for the suspension of communications systems of Russia and Belarus’ railway networks.

It is pertinent to note that under the law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month, spreading “fake news” about the Russian military is punishable by up to 15 years in jail. Recently, a Russian court banned Facebook and Instagram in the country after finding them behind “extremist activities”.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)