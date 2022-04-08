Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Claims 122 Mm Mortars Fired By Ukrainian Army In Donbass

Russia has claimed the Ukrainian forces fired eleven 122 mm mortars at two settlements in the country's Donbass region. The massive claim comes at a time when both sides are accusing each other of the missile attack at a civilian-occupied railway station in the Kramatorsk region in Donestk.

Missile attack on railway station in Ukraine's Kramatorsk kills 39

Ukraine's Kramatorsk region came under shelling on Friday morning, resulting in the death of at least 39 people, with several others receiving serious injuries. While Ukraine has blamed Russia for the attack, the Kremlin has claimed that Kyiv fired Tochka-U missiles that ripped through the Kramatorsk region.

In visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, smoke can be seen manifesting itself as a towering plume against the blue sky as several rockets hit the station one after the other. As the shelling intensified, chaos and commotion hit the residents who fled for cover in ad-hoc shelters.

It is pertinent to note that a Tochka-U ballistic missile is usually launched mounted on a 6x6 truck. The projectile claims a range of 120 km. Ukraine reportedly possesses 90 Tochka-U missiles in its military arsenal.

Hours after the attacks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded by saying, "The occupiers hit the Kramatorsk railway station with a Point-U, where thousands of peaceful Ukrainians were waiting to be evacuated… About 30 people died, about 100 people were injured to varying degrees."

"Russian non-humans do not abandon their methods. Lacking the strength and courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population. This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop," Zelenskyy added.

Russia sacked from UN Human Rights Council

In a major development, the UN General Assembly resolution suspended Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council for its atrocities in its neighbouring country, Ukraine. Issuing an official statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry called the resolution an "unlawful and politically motivated act of punishment designed to make an example of a sovereign UN member pursuing independent domestic and foreign policies."

The Ministry said, "Unfortunately, in the current conditions, the Council has been de facto monopolised and exploited by one group of states. These states, which position themselves as beacons of human rights, are directly participating in, or abetting flagrant mass human rights violations."

The UNGA Resolution on suspending Russia's membership in the UNHRC is an unlawful and politically motivated act of punishment: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia pic.twitter.com/fXxWu1LpqA — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

Zelenskyy ready for direct talks with Putin

In a global mega exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday, President Zelenskyy put the ball in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s court by making a dramatic offer of direct talks with President Putin saying “it is up to him”. In the interview, President Zelenskyy reiterated multiple times, his willingness toward open, direct and immediate dialogue with Putin.

“I am ready to discuss any topic but I would like to do that with the President of the Russian Federation,” Zelenskyy said, making it abundantly clear that he was only ready to talk at the level of President Putin, and nobody else. “The faster the meet with President Putin, the better,” President Zelensky added.