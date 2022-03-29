Russia-Ukraine War: National Aerospace University In Kharkiv Hit By Russian Shelling

The National Aerospace University in Kharkiv was hit by Russian shelling on Monday as the Moscow-Kyiv war continues to escalate. The educational institution houses one of the first rock climbing halls in Kharkiv which was damaged by gunfire, according to the head of the Kharkiv Alps Club Gennadiy Kopeyka. Media reports have also stated that as a result of the shelling on the university, a man who was walking nearby was wounded. The building of the arena and the building of DMS-3 were also damaged.

As Russian military aggression is spread across Ukrainian cities, the authorities on Monday said that at least 5,000 people have died in the “catastrophic” humanitarian crisis budding in the port city of Mariupol as fighting raged around the capital of Kyiv including in a strategic suburb where defenders claim to have driven out Russian invaders.

It is pertinent to note here that multiple cities in Ukraine remained under the crushing Russian bombardment on the eve of the sixth round of talks that are set to take place in Turkey on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s allies in the West are also ramping up efforts in a bid to end the war which has now lasted for more than 33 days.

Apart from 5,000 killed in Mariupol that was captured by Russian forces, reports have suggested the darkest scenarios of devastation in the city. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defence ministry has also noted that Kyiv sees no signs on the ground that Russia has given up on the plans to surround the Ukrainian capital. In a televised briefing, the ministry’s spokesperson Oleksander Motuzyanyk said, “For now we don’t see the movement of enemy forces away from Kyiv.” In the latest operational update, Ukrainian armed forces claimed that Russian forces have lost about 17,000 personnel since February 24.

Russia will use nuclear weapons if its very existence 'threatened'

After refusing to rule out the use of nuclear weapons amid the Russia-Ukraine war and sparking concerns worldwide, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has clarified that the country would use such arms only if it faces threat to ‘existence’. He clarified that it won't be a result of the ongoing war with Ukraine. The Kremlin spokesperson told PBS Newshour, "Any outcome of the operation (in Ukraine), of course, is not a reason for usage of a nuclear weapon".

Peskov said, "We have a security concept that very clearly states that only when there is a threat for the existence of the state, in our country, we can use and we will actually use nuclear weapons to eliminate the threat for the existence of our country.”

The Kremlin spokesperson responded to the US President calling his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "butcher". While Biden also said that Putin should not remain in power, the Kremlin spokesperson said, "It's quite alarming". The Kremlin spokesperson added, "It is a personal insult...Of course, it is completely unacceptable. It is not for the United States' President to decide who is going to be and who is the president of the Russian Federation.”

Image: AP