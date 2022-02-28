Russia-Ukraine War: Neutral Switzerland Vows To Adopt EU Sanctions Against Moscow

Calling the offensive against Ukraine a grave violation of International law, traditionally neutral Switzerland announced that it will be adopting all the sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia on Monday. The government under Ignazio Cassis said that the decision was taken by the Council of the Federation on February 28 to impose the EU's package of sanctions announced on February 23 and February 25.

"The assets of listed individuals and companies are blocked with immediate effect. The financial sanctions against the Russian president, prime minister and foreign minister will also be implemented immediately, the government said in the statement, adding that the decision was taken keeping in mind the neutrality and peace policy. It further said," Switzerland will examine each further package of sanctions from the EU individually."

Ignazio Cassis, President of the Swiss Confederation, reiterated its solidarity with the Ukrainian population and also highlighted how they are delivering supplies in tons, which also includes medicines.

EU announces fresh sanctions against Russia

Earlier in the day, President of the EU, Ursula von der Leyen announced fresh sanctions on Russia for its offensive against Europe. As part of the sanctions of the EU, a prohibition has been imposed on all Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft, which means they will no longer be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU.

Moreover, a prohibition has also been imposed on Kremlin’s media machine in the EU. "The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, and their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war. We are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe," Ursula von der Leyen said.

The President of the EU, added, "Additionally, we will target the other aggressor in this war, Lukashenko’s regime, with a new package of sanctions, hitting their most important sectors."

Just spoke to President @ZelenskyyUa who leads the determined resistance to the Russian invasion.



I explained to him the strong and immediate measures we are taking to support Ukraine’s defense, its economy & the refugees, as well as the new sanctions against Russia and Belarus. pic.twitter.com/5OEY0Ay7H7 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 27, 2022

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy has requested the European Union (EU) to allow Ukraine to gain membership under a special procedure immediately on Monday. In a video speech shared on social media, Zelenskyy outlined that the goal of the country presently under invasion is to be with Europeans and on a levelled ground. " I'm sure that's fair. I am sure we deserve it," he added in the video speech.

Image: AP/Twitter