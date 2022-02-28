Russia-Ukraine War: Newly-married Couple Vow To Fight Invasion, Join Ukrainian Forces

While Ukraine continues to remain in a situation of chaos as Russian forces advance invasion in the country, Yaryna Arieva and her partner Sviatoslav Fursin got married in an unusual manner which they had never envisaged. The young couple who had planned their wedding for May this year had to prepone their plans after Russia declared war on Ukraine and further tied the knot amid the sound of air raid sirens instead of wedding bells.

However, to everyone's surprise, what happened next was heartwarming. The couple who got married on February 25, just a day after their wedding, joined the Ukrainian forces for fighting against the Russian invasion. Their story which was shared by CNN journalist Christian Streib on his Instagram shows a picture of the couple taking their wedding vows, while another one shows them holding AK47 rifles and gearing up for fighting against the enemy.

As reported by CNN, 21-year-old Yaryna and 24-year Sviatoslav got married at St Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Notably, they had planned to get married on May 6 and for later would celebrate it at a restaurant. However, they changed their plans after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war against Ukraine on Wednesday.

Russia-Ukraine war

Earlier on Wednesday last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin after announcing Ukraine's two breakaway regions as independent entities declared a 'special military operation' in Ukraine and further ordered thousands of military troops for invasion in the country.

Following this, several Ukrainian civilians along with stranded people have been rushing to the border regions to go out of the country the soon as possible, while other countries have been condemning Putin and are issuing sanctions against Russia.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine are all set for the first round of talks in Belarus. In a Twitter post as the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Belarus for talks with Russia, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said, "In Belarus, everything is ready to host Russia-Ukraine negotiations. Waiting for delegations to arrive". For this, the Ukrainian delegation has also arrived in Belarus for talks with its Russian counterparts amid the ongoing war.

Image: AP