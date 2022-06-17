Russia Ukraine War LIVE: UN Says Total Civilian Casualties Due To War Exceeds 10,000

US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Thursday suggested that temporary silos on Ukraine's border would prevent Russia from stealing Ukrainian grain and ensure the winter harvest is not lost due to a lack of storage, according to The Guardian. Vilsack said, "We know of circumstances and situations where that has occurred - Russians having taken grain from Ukrainian farmers. So to the extent that we can get it out of the country, that is a plus that reduces the risk of loss."

"We would like to see the ports open because that’s the most efficient, most effective way to transport that grain, but it’s still going to take time even if the port is open. So you still have to have a place to put the grain," he also said.