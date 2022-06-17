Russia Ukraine War LIVE: UN Says Total Civilian Casualties Due To War Exceeds 10,000

Quick links:
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the alliance is committed to providing the equipment to Ukraine which maintains the war-torn nation's right to self-defence against Russia's military aggression. NATO chief condemned “a relentless war of attrition against Ukraine” by Russia, and said NATO continued to offer “unprecedented support so it can defend itself against Moscow’s aggression”.
The UK will welcome representatives and business leaders from Ukraine to discuss how British companies can help rebuild key infrastructure in Kyiv. It has been 114 days since Russia started invasion of Ukraine and since then Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's troops have obliterated over 200 heritage sites, annihilated multiple cities and killed hundreds of civilians. On Thursday, British trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said that she will seek to promote collaboration between British companies dealing with energy, infrastructure, transportation and Ukrainian organisations in order to help repair and reconstruct destroyed infrastructure.
In one of the most direct remarks by Russia since the war in Ukraine began in late February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov admitted that “Russia is not squeaky clean”. In a sit-down interview with BBC, Lavrov categorically denied Russia ‘invading’ Ukraine and instead, he stressed that Moscow “declared a special military because we had absolutely no other way of explaining to the West that dragging Ukraine into NATO was a criminal act."
“Russia is not squeaky clean. Russia is what it is. And we are not ashamed of showing who we are,” the Russian Foreign Minister also told the media outlet.
US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Thursday suggested that temporary silos on Ukraine's border would prevent Russia from stealing Ukrainian grain and ensure the winter harvest is not lost due to a lack of storage, according to The Guardian. Vilsack said, "We know of circumstances and situations where that has occurred - Russians having taken grain from Ukrainian farmers. So to the extent that we can get it out of the country, that is a plus that reduces the risk of loss."
"We would like to see the ports open because that’s the most efficient, most effective way to transport that grain, but it’s still going to take time even if the port is open. So you still have to have a place to put the grain," he also said.
Amid souring relations between Russia and the European Union, the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the EU believes although both parties prefer not to slam the door shut, their relations reached the lowest point ever. While speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum-2022, Russia’s envoy to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov acknowledged that the relationship between Russia and the EU deteriorated ever since President Vladimir Putin started a "special military operation" against Ukraine.
Citing the EU as the most preferred partner for business, he said neither Russia nor the 27-bloc union would shut their doors despite several disparities among both parties. "Of course, we don’t slam the door shut, and they also are too cautious to slam the door shut, because, whatever one may say, the European Union remains our largest trade and economic partner," he said.
Ukraine’s Operational Command “East” reported on June 16 that it destroyed 26 Russian troops, destroyed equipment in eastern Ukraine. It also destroyed one unmanned aerial vehicle, one armoured personnel carrier, and one fuel depot.
Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai told CNN 568 people, including 38 children, are taking refuge in the Azot plant and they are unable to evacuate because of the sustained Russian shelling.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday told European leaders that only a unified effort could force Russia to stop the war.
Instead, "only collectively, only together, only united" could leaders force President Vladimir Putin to end the military operation, he said during a joint news conference in Kyiv.
Amid Ukrainian fears that Western resolve could wane, the visit by the European leaders carried heavy symbolism.
France, Germany and Italy have all faced criticism for continuing to engage with Putin - and failing to give Kyiv the amount of weaponry it says its needs.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said that the European Union (EU) is trying to come up with a plan to export Ukrainian grain and cereals through Romania. In an exclusive interview from Kyiv to French TV channel TF1, Macron said, "Odesa is a few tens of kilometres from Romania". French President said that grain would be exported from Romania through the Danube River and into the railway system.
According to the UN OHCHR, 4,481 civilians have been killed and 5,565 injured. The most casualties are reported in Donbas, with 2,611 killed and 3,103 injured. Even though the total figure is likely higher, the UN has said that the total civilian casualties due to the Russia-Ukraine war has exceeded 10,000. The report states that most casualties were reportedly the result of “explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.”
Slovenia’s Defense Minister Marjan Sarec on June 16 following a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels, said his country sent Ukraine 35 infantry fighting vehicles, according to RTVSLO. He did not specify what types of vehicles were donated. Sarec reportedly said that, while the supply of weapons to Ukraine is currently underway, Slovenia has exhausted its available arsenal.
The reaction of Zelenskyy, Macron and Scholz - in the photo
Ukraine's Deputy Energy Minister said that Kyiv has received 300 generators from Europe. Farid Safarov said 33 energy companies have received equipment from European counterparts to restore electricity supply. He also asked companies to assist in rebuilding Ukraine's power infrastructure, according to Kyiv Independent.
The leaders of France, Italy, and Germany visited war-torn Ukraine on Thursday and took a "first-hand glimpse" of Russia's brutal aggression against its neighbouring country. At first, the three leaders chose to visit Irpin-- one of the suburbs of Kyiv devastated at the start of the war-- after completing 10 hours long train journey via Poland. Though the other European and Western countries, on several occasions, criticised French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for not visiting the EU aspiring nation, the leaders grabbed this opportunity to calm down the soaring chaos.
While speaking at a press conference following their visit to the war zone, all the leaders-- Draghi, Scholz and Macron-- vowed their support to Ukraine in getting the membership of the European Union. In a joint statement, the leaders expressed their support for Ukraine and also pledged to push more lethal weapons to the war-torn country. French President Emmanuel Macron promised Ukraine six more truck-mounted artillery guns.
French President Emmanuel Macron quoted the anthem of Ukraine after a visit to Kyiv alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.