The UAE is ready to provide assistance to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Thursday.
"I would also like to use this opportunity to emphasize that the UAE is confident that the parties are capable of reaching mutual solutions and reaching a solution that suits everyone. In this regard, the UAE is ready to provide all necessary assistance to the parties to reduce suffering and bring a peaceful resolution to the conflict. We hope that a ceasefire will be reached in the near future," the minister told a joint press conference following the talks.
President Joe Biden will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping this Friday, March 18. This is part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and the PRC, the White House Press Secretary said in a statement.
Jen Psaki added, "The two Leaders will discuss managing the competition between our two countries as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern."
Russia denied the Maripol theatre attack. In a statement, the country said, "Of course, the Kyiv regime immediately tried to lay the blame for everything that happened in Mariupol, in particular, for blowing up the drama theatre building, on the Russian military, who, in their opinion, allegedly dropped an aerial bomb on the theatre building. Of course, this is a lie."
In a massive statement made on the Russia-Ukraine war, the President of Belarus said, "If Zelensky does not reach an agreement with Putin, he will have to sign a surrender act."
After Russian missiles struck a military base in Yavoriv, Ukraine, just a few miles from the border with Poland, the United Kingdom has come forward to help. The Boris Johnson-led government will be sending a missile defence system to Poland.
In a release, the Defence Ministry of the United Kingdom said, "The Russian invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled on all fronts. Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days and they continue to suffer heavy losses. Ukrainian resistance remains staunch and well-coordinated. The vast majority of Ukrainian territory, including all major cities, remains in Ukrainian hands."
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with top officials of Russia and Crimea on the development of the peninsula ahead of the 8th anniversary of the annexation on 18 March.
As the war in Ukraine continues on the 22nd day, China said that it will take 'necessary measures' to protect its companies from actions by other governments for support to Russia. The affirmation of China comes in the backdrop of the US warning of 'consequences' for any moves by Chinese companies to skirt sanctions for Moscow amid an offensive in Kyiv.
A Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said China opposes any form of unilateral sanctions and “long-arm jurisdiction” without a basis in international law. “The imposition of economic sanctions will not only fail to solve security problems, but will also harm the normal lives of the people in the relevant countries, disrupt the global market, and make the already slowing world economy even worse,” Gao said, adding that China will take necessary measures to safeguard the normal trade interests and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.
US President Joe Biden has called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "war criminal", prompting an angry response from the Kremlin which denounced it as "unforgivable rhetoric" from a head of state.
Biden's off-the-cuff remarks on Wednesday was the harshest condemnation of Putin's actions from any US official since Russia launched a 'special military operation' in Ukraine three weeks ago.
In Moscow, Kremlin described Biden's "war criminal" remarks as "unforgiveable rhetoric".
"We consider such rhetoric from a head of the state, whose bombs killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world, to be unacceptable and unforgivable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian state news agency TASS.
The RF Defence Ministry Spokesperson said, "In total, over the past day, aviation and air defence of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down 1 Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 and 1 Mi-8, as well as 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including 3 Bayraktar TB-2. Operational-tactical and army aviation hit 46 military assets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Among them are 11 anti-aircraft missile systems, including the S-300 division, 1 multiple launch rocket system, 3 command posts, 1 electronic warfare station, 7 ammunition depots and 18 areas of military equipment concentration. In total, 181 Ukrainian aircraft and helicopters, 172 unmanned aerial vehicles, 170 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,379 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 133 multiple launch rocket systems, 514 field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,168 units of the special military vehicle."
In a significant development, Russia on Thursday, March 17, refused the demand of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop the war in Ukraine. Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that the ICJ has a concept of 'consent of the parties,' and there was no such 'consent' to end the war, on Moscow's part.
"No, we cannot take this decision into account. The International Court of Justice has such a concept as 'the consent of the parties.' There can be no consent here," said Dmitry Peskov, as reported by Russia's state-affiliated media Sputnik.
Despite three weeks of Russian bombardment, Ukraine has kept up a stiff defense of its cities by using Turkish-made drones to carry out pop-up attacks on the invaders with a lethal effectiveness that has surprised Western military experts.
The Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles, which carry lightweight, laser-guided bombs, normally excel in low-tech conflicts, and Turkey has sold them to more than a dozen countries, including Azerbaijan, Libya, Morocco and Ethiopia.
The drones have carried out unexpectedly successful attacks in the early stages of Ukraine's conflict with Moscow, before the Russians were able to set up their air defenses in the battlefield, said Jack Watling of the London-based Royal United Services Institute.
Bolstering its allegations against Ukraine, Russia claimed that its specialists have studied original documents from the Kharkiv laboratory on the implementation of a secret project by the US to study ways of transmitting diseases to humans. "New documents on the export of a large number of human biomaterials from the territory of Ukraine to the UK and other European countries will be presented, Russia said in statement.
On March 17, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations' website was hacked, spreading information on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. It became unavailable shortly after, according to media agency Nexta.
Maria Zakharova, Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says Russia sees no reason to comment on every sanctions from the European Union. She further called these sanctions, "Anti-Russia" & "Illegal." The Russian Ministry of Defence tweeted citing Zakharova, "We receive many questions about the EU’s new anti-Russia sanctions. We see no reason to comment on every new product of the EU’s conveyor belt of sanctions. Our stand on the unilateral illegal #EU restrictions is absolutely clear."
Mykhailo Podolyak, Adviser to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using information to incite internal conflict in the country. He further blamed Russia of delaying the decision on the humanitarian corridor, waging viscous positional battles on all frontlines, and setting up local traps for civilians.
According to a short statement posted on Facebook on Thursday by the former head of the Donetsk region, Sergei Taruta wrote, "After an awful night of not knowing, we finally have good news from Mariupol on the morning of the 22nd day of the war. The bomb shelter [of the theater] was able to hold. The rubble is beginning to be cleared. People are coming out alive".
In the latest update, the General Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed that Russia has lost about 14,000 personnel since Vladimir Putin announced its 'special' operation in Ukraine on February 24. Additionally, Ukrainian forces have taken down around 444 Russian tanks, 201 artillery systems among others.
Ukraine on Thursday has confirmed that its forces have hit Kherson airport as it launches counteroffensive in a bid to drive Russian troops back from Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. Ukraine said it carried out an airstrike on Russian forces at the Kherson airport.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the German lawmakers on Thursday after addressing the US Congress on Wednesday, He explicitly made reference to the post-Holocaust phrase 'Never again'.
"Every year politicians say never again. Now I see that these words are worthless. In Europe a people is being destroyed", Ukrainian leader said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with UAE counterpart as Republic reports LIVE from war zone, Ukraine.
Ukrainian defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov has called Kremlin is the "real Hitler of our time". He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be recognized as a 'war criminal'. He said that Russian troops are committing genocide against Ukrainians in Mariupol, and Russia's goal is to destroy Ukraine.
According to BBC, the Polish Border Guard agency said on Thursday that around 1.95 million people have fled Ukraine to Poland since the war began. Warsaw University migration researcher Prof Maciej Duszczyk reportedly noted that more than half a million have already left the country for other destinations.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that the country is expecting "bigger wave of refugees" arriving in the country next week from Ukraine. In a video posted on Facebook, Orban said more border guards would be posted there next week to handle the increased influx.
Ukrainian city Mykolaiv mayor, Oleksandr Senkevych told BBC that "I would call this Russian Nazism because they kill people. When they say they try to 'de-nazificate' ... or 'de-militarise' Ukraine, it's totally untrue because they just kill civilians."
"So, I think they like the taste of the blood," he added.
Dmitry Medvedev, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies said on Thursday that Russia has the might to put enemies led by the United States in their place and Moscow will foil the West’s Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart, as per The Guardian. He said that the US had stoked the 'disgusting' Russophobia to reduce the power of the nation. Medvedev said, "It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place".
As the Russia-Ukraine war entered the 22nd day, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday reiterated that “Russia must stop this war now”. Noting that over three million people have been forced to flee conflict-torn Ukraine, the UN chief said that Ukrainians “desperately need peace” and added that the people across the globe are also demanding peace. UN chief’s remarks came after UN Refugee Agency said that three million refugees have fled Ukraine and more than two million are displaced inside the nation.
Russia’s state news agency TASS cited the digital ministry as saying on Thursday that Russian government websites are facing unprecedented cyberattacks and efforts are ongoing to filter foreign web traffic. Hacker group Anonymous had previously hacked Russian streaming services, official government website handling nuclear power plant in Ukraine and several others attacks have also been recorded.
Due to the lack of Ukrainian raw material, BMW, Volkswagen closed production sites across Europe.