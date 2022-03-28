Russia Ukraine War Updates LIVE: Ukraine Claims Russia Lost 17,200 Personnel, 597 Tanks

Quick links:
Since February 24 when Russia launched its operation, Ukrainian armed forces have claimed that Russia has lost around 17,200 personnel along with other losses such as 597 tanks, 1,710 armoured vehicles, 303 vehicles.
In the latest intelligence update, the UK Defence Ministry said that Ukrainian forces have continued localised attacks against Russia. British intelligence report on Tuesday read,"Ukrainian Forces have continued to conduct localised counter attacks to the north west of Kyiv - including at Irpen, Bucha and Hostomel. These attacks have had some success and the Russians have been pushed back from a number of positions. However, Russia still poses a significant threat to the city through their strike capability."
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 29 March 2022— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 29, 2022
Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/G4yuXc9WZb
🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/RZuUbFj37x
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his latest national address, that country's forces have retaken control of Irpin from Russian forces. The Ukrainian defence ministry also posted a video of the city hailing how Irpin is "ventilated" from the "Russian spirit".
Ірпінь провітрюють від «русского духа»— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 29, 2022
🎥Повне відео тут ➡️ https://t.co/ExkzhEUs47 #народна_війна #stoprussia pic.twitter.com/WIgllELAqf
Nexta Tv stated that Russia's Ministry of Transport have prepared a bill requiring cab services to transfer data to the Federal Security Service. It concerns the data "used for receiving, storing, processing and transferring passenger cab orders", the media outlet stated.
The head of the Kryvyi Rih Regional State Administration Oleksandr Vilkul stated that the Russian forces were repulsed just 40 kilometres away from the Ukrainian city. He said, "The enemy is not just stopped in all directions, but also pushed back from the distant approaches of the city. Today several more settlements of the Kherson area are released. And the occupiers are 40 kilometers from the city, and in some areas - and 60 kilometers."
Meanwhile, in the latest update, the Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday said that on March 28, its forces shot down three more Ukrainian aircraft as the operation continues. In total, Russia claimed to have destroyed Ukraine's 123 aircraft and 74 helicopters, 309 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,721 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 172 multiple launch rocket systems, 721 field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,568 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.
🇷🇺🇺🇦Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry (28.03.2022) ➡ https://t.co/Nz9qcIa1qj pic.twitter.com/rgZPRvNnMN— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) March 29, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy, in the most latest national address, called for stronger sanctions against Russia, "If the sanctions packages are weak or do not work enough, if they can be circumvented, it creates a dangerous illusion for the Russian leadership that they can continue to afford what they are doing now. And Ukrainians pay for it with their lives. Thousands of lives.”
In the latest operational update posted by the General Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kyiv exclaimed that the Russian bombing is focused on fuel storage across the country. It said on 34th day of Russia-Ukraine war, "The Russian enemy continues to insidiously launch missile and bomb strikes, trying to completely destroy the infrastructure and residential areas of Ukrainian cities. It concentrates on fuel storage, in order to complicate logistics and create conditions for a humanitarian crisis."
"The Joint Forces of Ukraine repulsed 7 enemy attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions during the day. Our soldiers destroyed 12 tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles and 3 units of motor vehicles. The enemy suffered casualties," it also said.
A propaganda video being shared in Russia has emerged on social media suggesting that Matipol is no longer part of Ukraine. According to CNN, the video was published by pro-Russian "news" Telegram channel for Melitopol, a city located in the southern portion of Ukraine and occupied by Russian forces since the initial days of the invasion. The video posted by Now Melitopol showed armed individuals and Russian troops are seen writing on a Ukrainian flag in Melitopol's central square
The Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that they repulsed at least seven enemy attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in 24 hours. Its soldiers destroyed 12 tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles and three vehicles. Russian occupiers also suffered losses in manpower, report the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to Nexta Tv, the Japanese government will be asking its companies not to comply with Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand so that they don't pay for Russian gas in the Rubles. Additionally, from April 5, Japan will introduce a ban on the export of luxury goods to Russia, including luxury cars and precious stones.
Ukrtelecom was subjected to a “powerful cyberattack" which was alter neutralised, stated the State Service for Special Communications of Ukraine. SSSCIP Ukraine said on Monday, "Today, the enemy launched a powerful cyberattack against #Ukrtelecom ’s IT infrastructure. According to Yurii Shchyhol, the Chairman of the @dsszzi, at the moment massive cyberattack against #Ukrtelecom is neutralized. Resuming services is under way. #Ukraine #CyberAttack #war"
Today, the enemy launched a powerful cyberattack against #Ukrtelecom ’s IT-infrastructure. According to Yurii Shchyhol, the Chairman of the @dsszzi, at the moment massive cyberattack against #Ukrtelecom is neutralized. Resuming services is under way. #Ukraine #CyberAttack #war— SSSCIP Ukraine (@dsszzi) March 28, 2022
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said that he has been in "very close contact" with India and also with other countries regarding the mediation efforts in the war. He said that he was in contact with countries including Turkey, China and Israel in order to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. The UN chief’s comment came ahead of Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov’s probable visit to India in the coming days.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been continually calling for peace after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the military invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Following this, Guterres has now said that he was in close contact with countries including India to explore the chances of mediation in the matter.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Monday, launched an initiative for a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine. As the war continued for the fifth week, he said that he had instructed the UN under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency to explore arrangements for a humanitarian ceasefire in the war-hit Ukraine. Talking about the invasion, he said that over one month of combat has led to the “senseless” loss of thousands of lives, the displacement of 10 million people, and never-seen-before inflation.
"Today I am announcing that in the exercise of my good offices, I have asked Martin Griffiths, the coordinator of our humanitarian work worldwide, immediately to explore with the parties involved the possible agreements and arrangements for a humanitarian cease-fire in Ukraine," he told reporters.
Hollywood actor Sea Penn visited Ukraine amid war with Russia and said on Twitter that his charitable organisation will help the Ukrainian migrants. The American actor and director came to Lviv together with the general director of the charity organization CORE Ann Lee.
I was in Lviv, Ukraine today with CORE team, strategizing with local governance & NGO’s to scale up our in-country programs. Good meeting with Gov. Maksym Kozytskyy. To learn more go to https://t.co/snKeUz99Fm or text “CORE” to 24365 to donate. pic.twitter.com/ASHavYHlvy— Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) March 28, 2022
As per reports, the Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Turkey for talks with Russia as the Moscow-Kyiv war entered the 34th day.
According to CNN, a White House official has revealed that there are Ukrainian soldiers in Poland who are interacting on a regular basis with US troops. This interaction is in regards to security assistance being sent from the US to Ukraine.
As the Russian military continues its offensive in Ukraine, both sides are set to meet for the sixth round of talks on Tuesday, March 29 in Turkey.
Noting the recent sanctions imposed on Russia in trade, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told PBS Newshour, "Unfortunately, those conditions, they are quite unfriendly. And they are enemy, enemy-like for us. We entered the phase, the phase of a total war. And we in Russia, we will feel ourselves amongst war, because Western European countries, United States, Canada, Australia, they actually — they actually — they are leading war against us in trade, in economy, in seizing our properties, in seizing our funds, in blocking our financial relations."
"And we have to adapt ourselves to new reality. You have to understand Russia. You have to understand Russia," he also said.
After his initial remarks about chemical weapons sparked concerns across the globe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia would only use nuclear weapons when there is a threat to the state's existence. He clarified that it won't be a result of the ongoing war with Ukraine. The Kremlin spokesperson told PBS Newshour, "Any outcome of the operation (in Ukraine), of course, is not a reason for usage of a nuclear weapon".
He also said, "We have a security concept that very clearly states that only when there is a threat for existence of the state, in our country, we can use and we will actually use nuclear weapons to eliminate the threat for the existence of our country.”
Peskov also responded to US President calling his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "butcher". While Biden also said that Putin should not remain in power, the Kremlin spokesperson said, "it's quite alarming". Kremlin spokesperson also added, "It is personal insult...Of course, it is completely unacceptable. It is not for the United States' President to decide who is going to be and who is the president of the Russian Federation.”
Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn on Monday stated that Irpin in the Kyiv region has been liberated from the Russian invaders. However, the residents are still unable to return, as per the reports of Ukrinform. He stated that the city of Irpin has been freed from the clutches of the Moscow tyrants and that Ukraine and its defenders deserve all of the credit for this. He, however, appealed to the residents not to return to the city for some time.
In a Telegram message, Irpin Mayor stated that Irpin has been set free today. He further said that he requests the residents not to return to the city as returning to Irpin is still impossible and unsafe. The Mayor claimed that they will keep pushing forward to liberate Bucha, Hostomel, and Vorzel. Markushyn also said that they are aware that more attacks will be launched against the town and they will stand firm in their defence.
Japan plans to impose a ban on luxury car exports to Russia as soon as next week as part of its stepped-up sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. As the war in Ukraine grinds on despite international condemnation, Japan has stepped up pressure on Russia in concert with the US and European countries.
More Russian individuals and businesses will be added to the sanctions list, and luxury goods exports would be prohibited, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a summit of the G7 industrialised nations on Thursday.
Amnesty International's Secretary-General Agnes Callamard stated at a press conference in Johannesburg that the human rights organisation will soon produce an in-depth assessment of the devastation inflicted by Russia's assault on the city on the Sea of Azov.
The spokesperson of the French Foreign Ministry, Anne Claire Legendre stated that French President Emmanuel Macron plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone again on March 29, according to French media. She further stated that Macron is also likely to discuss the details of a planned humanitarian operation aimed at evacuating inhabitants from Mariupol with the help of Greece and Turkey.
Air Force Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces announced that the Ukrainian military destroyed 17 enemy air targets on Monday. It stated that on March 28, 17 Russian invader air targets were destroyed, which includes 8 planes, 3 helicopters, 4 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 2 cruise missiles.
The press department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has stated that Ukrainian defenders are continuing to defend the country's Eastern, South-Eastern, and North-Eastern directions. It stated that the grouping of defence forces continues to conduct a defensive operation in the Eastern, South-Eastern, and North-Eastern directions, concentrating efforts on preventing the enemy from advancing in the directions of the settlements of Slavyansk and Barvenkovo, occupying the settlements of Kamenka and Topolskoye, improving the tactical situation in the area of Chuguev and containing enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Rubizhno.
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, proposed a tentative programme of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Turkey on March 29, according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press office, citing Kuleba's remarks on Monday evening's national telethon. He asserts that the resolution of humanitarian issues is the minimum agenda item for the negotiations in Turkey. The most ambitious plan is to negotiate a cease-fire and long-term agreements on this issue,
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau where he discussed defence and sanctions pressure against Russia. He also expressed his gratitude for Canada's willingness to consider more financial aid to Ukraine. He also stated that he provided information to the Canadian Prime Minister on Russia's aggression on Ukraine as well as the ongoing talks.
Discussed with @JustinTrudeau 🇺🇦🇨🇦 cooperation in the fields of defense and sanctions pressure on Russia. Informed about the crimes of Russia and the course of the negotiation process. I’m grateful for the willingness to consider additional macro-financial assistance for Ukraine.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 28, 2022
UN's press department suggests that the UN may help Ukraine and Russia reach an agreement on a humanitarian cease-fire. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres instructed his Deputy Humanitarian Martin Griffiths to immediately discuss the possibility of concluding humanitarian cease-fire agreements and issues of their practical implementation with the parties involved in the conflict in Ukraine.