Russia Ukraine War Updates LIVE: Ukraine Claims Russia Lost 17,200 Personnel, 597 Tanks

After his initial remarks about chemical weapons sparked concerns across the globe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia would only use nuclear weapons when there is a threat to the state's existence. He clarified that it won't be a result of the ongoing war with Ukraine. The Kremlin spokesperson told PBS Newshour, "Any outcome of the operation (in Ukraine), of course, is not a reason for usage of a nuclear weapon".

He also said, "We have a security concept that very clearly states that only when there is a threat for existence of the state, in our country, we can use and we will actually use nuclear weapons to eliminate the threat for the existence of our country.”

Peskov also responded to US President calling his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "butcher". While Biden also said that Putin should not remain in power, the Kremlin spokesperson said, "it's quite alarming". Kremlin spokesperson also added, "It is personal insult...Of course, it is completely unacceptable. It is not for the United States' President to decide who is going to be and who is the president of the Russian Federation.”