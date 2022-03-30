Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy Says Nothing 'concrete' In Talks With Russia

"The principles of UN Charter are important and that is exactly what our Foreign Secretary will be talking about with Minister Jaishankar tomorrow," Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India said on Wednesday. Ahead of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss' visit to India on Thursday, March 31, the British High Commissioner hinted that talks may be held on the Russia-Ukraine war between the two nations while stating that he did not want to 'comment on the specific issues.'

Notably, India has maintained a fairly neutral stance compared to countries of the West and has strongly batted for diplomacy and de-escalation of tensions between Moscow and Kyiv.

"I don't want to comment on specific issues regarding Ukraine. What I would say is that principles of UN Charter are important to us all. That is exactly what our Foreign Secretary will be talking with Minister Jaishankar tomorrow," said Alex Ellis, as per Republic's sources.

"But there are many other aspects as well - the climate change challenge, the long-term challenge of trade, of health. So, we will have to look at all of these challenges together. But together UK and India are quite a might force," he added.

