Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy Says Nothing 'concrete' In Talks With Russia

Image: AP
Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Poland Andrii Deshchytsia has said that Kyiv is in touch with Warsaw for complete border closure with Belarus amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
The Russian currency Ruble has recovered to its pre-war levels despite the flurry of Western sanctions in view of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. According to The Guardian, the currency was trading at 75.5 to one US dollar on Thursday morning, compared with almost 140 to the dollar at the beginning of March when it crashed with the onest of sanctions. On February 22, two days before the war began, the currency was at 80 per dollar
"The principles of UN Charter are important and that is exactly what our Foreign Secretary will be talking about with Minister Jaishankar tomorrow," Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India said on Wednesday. Ahead of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss' visit to India on Thursday, March 31, the British High Commissioner hinted that talks may be held on the Russia-Ukraine war between the two nations while stating that he did not want to 'comment on the specific issues.'
Notably, India has maintained a fairly neutral stance compared to countries of the West and has strongly batted for diplomacy and de-escalation of tensions between Moscow and Kyiv.
"I don't want to comment on specific issues regarding Ukraine. What I would say is that principles of UN Charter are important to us all. That is exactly what our Foreign Secretary will be talking with Minister Jaishankar tomorrow," said Alex Ellis, as per Republic's sources.
"But there are many other aspects as well - the climate change challenge, the long-term challenge of trade, of health. So, we will have to look at all of these challenges together. But together UK and India are quite a might force," he added.
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to review regional priorities, including the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine. According to US Dept of State Spokesperson Ned Price, both the leaders spoke about various issues, including developments in the war. EAM S Jaishankar informed that he also discussed the bilateral cooperation between India and the US during the conversation with the Secretary of State.
Speaking about the conversation between the two leaders, Ned Price said, “Antony Blinken spoke with EAM Jaishankar today to review regional priorities, including the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine and our shared efforts to promote a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is respected.” The talk comes amid rising global tensions over the worsening condition of the war in Ukraine.
Today, @SecBlinken had a call with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar to discuss our partnership and shared commitment to a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region. https://t.co/5qwIliJFjM— Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) March 30, 2022
In the latest national address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that "We do not believe in anyone".
He said that while talks with Russia are ongoing, nothing “concrete” has come out of them. Speaking after the Russian military claimed to de-escalate from Kyiv and Chernihiv, Zelenskyy stated, "We know that this is not a withdrawal, but the consequences of... the work of our defenders...But we also see that at the same time there is an accumulation of Russian troops for new strikes in Donbas. And we are preparing for this."
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has now raised concerns over the situation arising from the ongoing war. He stated that Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and COVID-19 pandemic are impending difficult times like causing food shortages. On Thursday, in Vancouver, the Canadian leader stated that they have witnessed supply chain disruptions around the world, resulting in increased prices for consumers.
"We've seen... disruptions of supply chains around the world, which is resulting in higher prices for consumers and democracies, like ours, and resulting in significant shortages and projected shortages of food in places around the world. This is going to be a difficult time because of the war, because of the recovery from the pandemic," Trudeau told reporters in Vancouver on Thursday as per Sputnik.
Ukrainian military told Republic TV that it's tough to speak about their experiences in the war and that while people should not fight, they must fight if their freedom is at stake. The troops went on to say that if someone who has never fought before begins to fight, they will quickly gain experience and will know how to fight in a year's time.
Jeremy Fleming, who is the chief of the United Kingdom's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) stated that new intelligence from Ukraine suggests that some Russian forces are refusing to carry out orders and they are even going so far as to damage their equipment. During a speech at Australia's National University in Canberra, the spy chief revealed the information stating that they believe Putin's aides are hesitant to tell him the reality. He also stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin overestimated his military's capabilities.
A report released by Google's Threat Analysis Group on Wednesday suggests that Russian hackers have recently attempted to hack NATO and the militaries of some eastern European countries' networks. The report does not specify which militaries were targeted in the phishing efforts carried out by a Russian-based firm known as Coldriver, or Callisto.
Russia declared a local cease-fire in Mariupol on Wednesday to allow residents to flee the port city. A humanitarian corridor between Mariupol and Zaporizhzhia, via the Russian-controlled port of Berdiansk, will open at 10 am local time on Thursday, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
The Ministry also stated that for this humanitarian action to succeed, they suggest that the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross participate directly.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said he signed decrees ordering the recall of Ukrainian ambassadors of Morocco and Georgia because "they are wasting time on the diplomatic front" in the countries where they are stationed.
He stated that there are those who work together with everyone for the defence of the state and there are those who waste time in order to stay in office. Zelenskyy further said that he issued an order calling for the recall of such a people, a Moroccan ambassador. Georgia's ambassador has been recalled as well.
Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that Moscow places a high priority on providing comprehensive humanitarian assistance to civilians in Ukraine, the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, without politicisation and with the requisite level of security, according to Russian media. It also stated that they consider that the continuation and development of coordination with the UN and other relevant international organizations are crucial.
The Democratic Bulgaria party is holding consultations to see if the government can send military-technical aid to Ukraine. It was declared by Atanas Atanasov, a member of the Bulgarian Parliament, according to Bulgarian media.
He stated that Ukraine's conflict has repercussions throughout Europe and that the aggressive government in the Kremlin must be defended against freedom and democracy. He also said that Bulgaria's national interests are shaped by its participation in the EU and NATO, as well as its relationships with allies, several of which gave direct military assistance to Ukraine. Atanasov also said that assisting victims is not a kind of intervention in the conflict, but rather a form of support.
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz over the phone regarding the Kremlin's demand to pay for gas supply in Russian rubles. Putin noted that the adjustment in the liquidation procedure was made because the European Union member states had frozen the Bank of Russia's foreign exchange reserves in violation of international law.
According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the action should not worsen contractual terms for European companies that import Russian gas. The European leaders agreed, according to the Kremlin statement, to have specialists from both nations discuss the matter. Putin and Scholz also discussed the most recent round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv, which took place in Istanbul, Turkey.
🇷🇺🇩🇪📞 President Vladimir Putin and German Federal Chancellor @OlafScholz spoke over the phone.— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 30, 2022
Vladimir Putin informed the Federal Chancellor on the substance of the decision to switch to Russian rubles in gas transactions, for Germany in particular.
🔗 https://t.co/u2zrAL8m6k pic.twitter.com/vAzlwBVxR3
New sanctions against Russia are being prepared by the European Commission, which depends on the Kremlin's position on the transition to payments for gas in rubles.
A new package of EU penalties might be ready as soon as next week, according to two sources, and the European Commission is already engaging with EU nations on a "compliance package."
During a phone talk on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed new capabilities to assist the Ukrainian military, according to the White House. Biden promised Zelensky that the US would send $500 million in direct aid to the Ukrainian government.
Just finished an hour-long conversation with @POTUS. Shared assessment of the situation on the battlefield and at the negotiating table. Talked about specific defensive support, a new package of enhanced sanctions, macro-financial and humanitarian aid.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 30, 2022
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Zayed. He stated that they discussed the situation of deteriorating food security issues and thanked him for the humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.
Continued dialogue with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi @MohamedBinZayed. Food security issues were discussed. Thanked for the humanitarian aid to the people of 🇺🇦. Noted the support of 🇦🇪 within the UN.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 30, 2022
Slovenia's Prime Minister, Janez Jana said on Wednesday that he supports the deployment of S-300 air defence systems in Ukraine. He stated that he supports it because this is the equipment that Ukraine needs.
Jansa also stated that he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who informed him that his government was prepared to hold a referendum to change the constitution to abandon Ukraine's intention to join NATO.
Ukraine's Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov stated that some of the units that Russia is withdrawing to Kyiv and Chernihiv regions have been redeployed to Kharkiv and Donetsk. He claimed that the enemy is now strengthening its groups to try to increase pressure on the people of Ukraine who defend the country in the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Mykhailo Podolyak, a member of the Ukrainian delegation and Adviser to the Ukrainian President's Office stated that Roman Abramovich, who is a Russian billionaire, has shown to be an efficient mediator in the Ukraine-Russia talks. He further said that Abramovich is an excellent inter-delegation mediator and that he moderates the process in part so that there are no misunderstandings at the outset.
Podolyak further highlighted that the alleged poisoning of Abramovich was more likely related to speculative, conspiratorial versions that were intended to put pressure on delegations and prevent them from focusing on the core issues.
Amid the heavy shelling, the Ukrainian General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on Wednesday in which it accused the Russian troops of again accumulating at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
According to the statement released on Facebook on Wednesday, it said that the accumulation of occupation troops in the area of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been continuously increasing over the past few days. However, the statement did not clarify or has no clarification about the number of troops accumulated near the danger area.
In a massive claim, Russia's Ministry of Defence said that officials who participated in the creation of biological weapons components in Ukraine have been identified. "According to investigations in the West, the US companies involved in the creation of bioweapon components in Ukraine are associated with Hunter Biden," the Ministry said.
The UK is not ready to give security guarantees to Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said his country isn’t ready to become a guarantor of Ukraine’s independence as part of Kyiv’s proposed peace deal with Moscow. “Ukraine is not a NATO member,” he said.
US President Joe Biden will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at 10:45 a.m (14:45 GMT) on Wednesday. According to the White House, the leaders will discuss the ongoing war between Kyiv and Moscow.
The head of Russia’s delegation in talks with Ukraine this week says that Kyiv’s readiness to consider a neutral status would meet a key Russian demand. Vladimir Medinsky said that, during Tuesday’s talks in Istanbul, Ukraine submitted a set of proposals including its readiness to adopt a non-bloc, nuclear-free status and drop its bid to join NATO. He said Ukraine also signalled its readiness not to host foreign military bases and to hold joint drills with foreign militaries only in consultation with countries serving as guarantors of a peace deal, which would include Russia.
According to a report by The Kyiv Independent, an adviser to the president's chief of staff, Mykhailo Podolyak, said that a referendum in Ukraine on a security agreement will only be possible after Russian troops at least return to the position they occupied before February 24.
Amid the heavy shelling by the Russian forces on Ukraine, the United States is preparing new sanctions in order to hit the supply chains of Russia’s military-industrial sector, reported The New York Times on Wednesday. Citing Adewale Adeyemo, the deputy Treasury secretary, the media report claimed that the new sanctions will be rolled out in coordination with Western allies.
An adviser to Ukraine’s president says that a vote sealing a prospective agreement with Russia could only be held after Russian troops pull back. Mykhailo Podolyak said Wednesday that the Russian forces must withdraw to their positions before the Feb. 24 invasion to pave the way for any peace deal to be put on a nationwide referendum. In an online briefing, he voiced hope for a meeting soon between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin but wouldn’t say when exactly it could happen.
A senior Ukrainian official says the country’s delegation to talks with Russia has remained in Turkey to discuss military issues. David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation who also leads the governing party’s group in parliament, posted on social media that meetings with “high-ranking Turkish officials during which cooperation in the military-technical field will be discussed” were planned for Wednesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the Norwegian Parliament that Russia wants “to destroy the foundation of Europe.” Zelenskyy, speaking through an interpreter during a live video appearance before the 169-member Stortinget, said Wednesday that “the future of Europe is being decided now.” Speaking generally of Russia’s military activities in Ukraine, Zelenskyy said that “for the Russians, there are no prohibited targets.” Zelenskyy’s speech was the latest of a string of addresses to lawmakers in several countries, including the United States, Britain, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Israel, Japan and the European Union.