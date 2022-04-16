Russian Troops All Set To Attack Donbass Region Amid Intensifying Invasion Of Ukraine

As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters the 52nd day, Russian forces have relentlessly been attacking Ukrainian cities and Ukraine's armed forces continue to show tough resilience against Russian aggression. The head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Serhiy Haidai, stated that Russian troops are ready to attack the Donbas region, reported ZN.UA. According to Haidai, Russian forces could possibly begin attacking simultaneously in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Russian troops all set to attack Donbass, says Luhansk regional military head

According to the Times UK report, Russian President Vladimir Putin wants tens of thousands of troops in the Donbass region to ensure victory. This decision came following the debacle of Russian forces in gaining control of most of the strategic locations in neighbouring Ukraine. This comes after Ukrainian forces destroyed Russia's missile cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea. Ukrainian forces attacked the Russian warship using its Neptune missiles. Meanwhile, reports have also emerged that Russian forces are focussing on the regrouping and strengthening of troops, continuing the partial blockade of the city of Kharkiv and its shelling with artillery," said the Ukrainian defence department on Saturday.

Several reports also state that the "situation in Mariupol is difficult and hard." The Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesperson, Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, revealed that the enemy has not been successful in completely gaining control, but added that the situation in the ancient port city remains "difficult and hard." Addressing media reporters, he said, "Fighting is happening right now. The Russian army is constantly calling on additional units to storm the city." Notably, Mariupol has become one of the major battlegrounds in the ongoing war. The fall of Mariupol into Russian hands will give them the advantage of establishing a land corridor between Russia mainland and Crimea.

Russia-Ukraine war

The war between Russia and Ukraine continues to worsen, with the Kremlin growing more and more strategic after facing losses in a few battles in Ukraine, including the loss of its biggest warship Moskva. Meanwhile, Russia has announced that UK PM Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, and 10 other British government politicians and members in the country will not be allowed to enter Russia.

Image: AP, Representative