Slovakia: Zelenskyy Urges Weapons Aid To Ukraine; Wants More EU Sanctions On Russia

Amid the ongoing ruthless war in Eastern Europe, the Ukrainian President appealed on Thursday that weapons assistance to Kyiv must be ramped up as the ongoing war would determine the future of freedom in the European continent. Addressing the Bratislava Forum, in the Slovakian capital, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "We are grateful for the assistance we have already received, but weapons supplies should be stepped up. Because it is on the battlefield in Ukraine that it is being decided whether freedom in Europe is going to be preserved for everyone without exemption," Anadolu Agency reported.

Zelenskyy also emphasised Ukraine's desire to join the European Union (EU), saying that one of the reasons for the Ukrainian people's "unification" during the war was the prospect of EU membership. "We should strengthen Ukraine's unity by providing Ukraine a candidate status to the European Union and later the full-fledged membership,” he added. The Ukrainian President also hailed the EU's sixth sanctions package on Russia and urged to implement it as soon as possible. In addition, he also encouraged the 27-member bloc to pursue a seventh package.

Slovakia to deliver eight self-propelled Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine

Meanwhile, Slovakia's Defense Ministry announced that the country will deliver eight self-propelled Zuzana and two howitzers to war-torn Ukraine under a commercial deal with a state-controlled manufacturer. The ministry further stated that the deal was signed between the state-controlled Konstrukta Defence and Kyiv regime on Wednesday, June 1. "Agreement was reached after weeks of intense negotiations. The situation in Ukraine demands our full attention, expertise and sincere interest," Slovakia's Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad remarked, as per Anadolu Agency.

Honoured to be in Kyiv today with @ZelenskyyUa. The people of #Ukraine are paying a huge price for freedom. We stand by you & your nation, Mr President! 🇸🇰🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/0YXn0Tq6li — Zuzana Čaputová (@ZuzanaCaputova) May 31, 2022

Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova extends her support to Ukraine

According to reports, the announcement was made following a meeting between Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova and her Ukrainian colleague Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. "Honoured to be in Kyiv today with @ZelenskyyUa. The people of Ukraine are paying a huge price for freedom. We stand by you & your nation, Mr President! [sic]," Caputova wrote in a Twitter post. Notably, Slovakia has also officially joined the international investigation team to probe war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine by the Russian armed forces.

Image: AP/Facebook/@Zuzana Caputova