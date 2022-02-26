Loud explosions were reported to the west and south of Kyiv on Saturday, the third day of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Earlier, Ukrainian armed forces had reported heavy fighting around asylkiv, a city located about 18 miles south of the country's capital, Kyiv. The armed forces had said, “Heavy fighting is currently underway in the town of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, where the occupiers are trying to land a landing party”. It is also to note here that Russian forces have been advancing towards Kyiv from both the north and the east. The explosions in Kyiv were also reported just slightly after 2 AM (local time) on Saturday.