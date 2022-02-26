Quick links:
India on Saturday issued a new advisory for Indian nationals. students in Ukraine as Russia continues to launch an offensive. in a statement, the Indian embassy in Ukraine advised the citizens not to move to border check posts without prior coordination with GoI & embassy officials via helpline numbers.
As Russia continues to attack Kyiv from almost all directions, it also launched attacks in Nova Kakhovka. Fightings are also reportedly continuing in Kherson in southern Ukraine.
As the world continues to react to the Russia-Ukraine war, Guatemala has recalled its ambassador from Russia. Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday that he had ordered the return of Guisela Atalida Godinez Sazo. He also said that the central American nation rejected Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday said that the Russian troops were not targeting the Ukrainian cities but "putting the Ukrainian Armed Forces' infrastructure out of operation". In a series of tweets, she alleged that the Kyiv government was ignoring the peaceful settlement of the Donbass region for the last 8 years and accused Ukraine of killing its own people who were living in the disputed region. "The Russian Armed Forces are not targeting Ukrainian cities in the special military operation, but putting the Ukrainian Armed Forces' infrastructure out of operation," said Zakharova.
💬#Zakharova: We regard the Finnish government’s commitment to a military non-alignment policy as an important factor in ensuring security and stability in northern Europe.— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) February 25, 2022
☝️Finland’s accession to @NATO would have serious military and political repercussions. pic.twitter.com/eCY5oG23rL
As the sky above Kyiv witnessed several airstrikes, reports have suggested that heavy fighting appears to be about eight miles west of central Kyiv. Meanwhile, clashes also continue in the western district of Kyiv.
#BREAKING | Russian Missiles hits Ukraine capital Kyiv, more than 50 explosions and heavy machine gun firing reported near city— Republic (@republic) February 26, 2022
Watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/TBJbdJjF9x pic.twitter.com/1FoNsWcZc1
Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video on Facebook from Kyiv and said, "we're all here" as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine. In the self-shot video, Zelensky was seen standing alongside his prime minister, chief of staff and other senior aides outside the presidency building, Ukrainian President said, "We're all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We're all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way."
The rest of the group chimed in: "Glory to heroes!"
Loud explosions were reported to the west and south of Kyiv on Saturday, the third day of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Earlier, Ukrainian armed forces had reported heavy fighting around asylkiv, a city located about 18 miles south of the country's capital, Kyiv. The armed forces had said, “Heavy fighting is currently underway in the town of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, where the occupiers are trying to land a landing party”. It is also to note here that Russian forces have been advancing towards Kyiv from both the north and the east. The explosions in Kyiv were also reported just slightly after 2 AM (local time) on Saturday.
US President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday (local time) announced new sanctions against more Russian officials even beyond President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. These officials included members of the Russian National Security Council, Defence Minister, among other senior Russian government staff. US Treasury Department said in a statement, “Treasury has previously designated eleven members of the Russian Security Council and will continue to impose costs on the ruling elite as Russia prosecutes this brutal war of choice”.
India and China on Friday refrained from voting at the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution that "deplores" the Russian attack against Ukraine. The resolution condemned Moscow's "aggression" against Kyiv, demanding "immediate, complete and unconditional" withdrawal of Russian troops from the neighbouring country. While eleven countries voted in favour of the resolution, India along with China & UAE abstained from voting.
As per reports, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov on Friday night said, “Ukraine has been and remains ready to talk about a ceasefire and peace. This is our constant position”. Nykyforov’s remarks came after Russia proposed to send representatives to the Belarusian capital of Minsk to start a dialogue with Kyiv.
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that the Ukrainian side had countered with a proposal to meet in Warsaw before dropping contact. However, these claims by Russia were dismissed by Zeklensky’s spokesperson. Nykyforov said, “We agreed to the proposal of the President of the Russian Federation. Currently, during these hours, the parties [are discussing] the place and time of the negotiation process. The sooner negotiations begin, the better the chances of resuming normal life.”
CNN reported citing two US officials that there has been no direct communication between US and Russian militaries in a bid to avoid any potential miscalculations in and around Ukraine. But, the US is still seeking to communicate with Moscow as the Russian military continues to unleash a massive offensive against Ukraine. In recent weeks, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Justin spoke with several other Russian counterparts but not since Putin announced the military operation on its neighbouring nation. It is to note that US forces are deployed in a number of European nations.
Vowing to remain in Kyiv even as explosions are being reported near the city, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said, “Our main goal is to finish this slaughter. The enemy losses are very grave — today there were hundreds of killed soldiers who crossed our border and came on our land” but added, “Unfortunately, we also suffer losses”. He also said, “There is nothing that could possibly explain why the kindergartens and civilian infrastructure are being shelled”.