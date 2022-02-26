Ukraine-Russia War: Stranded Indian Students Share Ordeal; Lament Lack Of Food Supply

As thousands of Indian students continue to remain stranded in Ukraine with Russia advancing its military operations, their parents remain concerned while the Indian government continues to make efforts to initiate evacuations of the students at the earliest. In the situation of chaos, some of the students who are presently in Ukraine spoke exclusively to Republic TV and narrated their ordeal and the challenges they have been facing.

While a few students have complained about not receiving any kind of supplies in wat-hit areas, some even claimed their evacuation will not be possible by road as planned by the Indian embassy as explosions are ongoing at all the places. Also, the students who come from various Indian states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi also said that they are continuously filling up forms provided by the Embassy in line with their evacuation process.

Supplies are not being provided to the stuck people: Indian students

One of the students who is a medical student from a University in Kharkiv said that they were on their way to the airport when they got to know about the explosions being carried out in all the places. "We could not go back neither could we speak to the driver about this and had no option other than moving forward towards the airport. But to our dismay, we later got to know that our flights were also cancelled as the Ukrainian airspace was suspended", he said.

Another student from the Kharkiv National Medical University also said that she had flights for going back to India but on the way to the airport got to know that her flights were being cancelled due to the explosions and escalating tensions across various cities in Ukraine. Further speaking on the conditions of the stranded people, she said that many are hiding in their basements and in the underground metros with no supplies of food or necessary items.

India makes efforts to bring back stranded Indian nationals from war-hit Ukraine

As many Indian nationals continue to remain stuck in the war-hit nation, the Indian government along with the state governments is making efforts to rescue and bring them back. Concerning the same, the state governments are also in direct communication with the External Affairs Ministry over the evacuation.

Apart from that, the family members of the students are also escalating pressure on the administration for bringing their children back home and were seen staging a protest near the Russian Embassy in central Delhi on Friday.

In the meantime, as per latest developments, India will be operating two flights to Bucharest and Budapest for bringing back the stranded Indians from Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, EAM spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that the first batch of Indian evacuations from Ukraine have reached Romania via Suceava border on Friday after which they will be on their journey to India.

