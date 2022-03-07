Russia-Ukraine War: 'Over 1.7 Million Flee Ukraine Since Russian Invasion,' Confirms UNHCR

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said on Monday that the number of people who have fled the war in Ukraine since the Russian invasion started on February 24, has increased to more than 1.7 million. On Sunday, the UN stated that more than one and a half million people had fled Ukraine to seek safety as the Russian invasion triggered Europe's 'fastest-growing refugee' crisis since World War II.

The UN High Commissioner revealed that nearly 1.03 million refugees arrived in Poland, over 1,80,000 refugees went to Hungary, and 1,28,000 to Slovakia. The wave of people fleeing the war-inflicted Ukraine is expected to intensify further as the Russian troops continued their offensive, particularly toward the capital city, Kyiv and the second-largest city, Kharkiv.

As per the data provided by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), on Saturday, 1.37 million citizens left Ukraine into neighbouring nations as a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin's military onslaught. Earlier today, March 7, the Polish border guard had tweeted that the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia has compelled over one million citizens to evacuate the war-inflicted nation.

Russia-Ukraine War

As the war entered the 12th day, Russia's President Putin decided to establish a ceasefire and open humanitarian corridors. The humanitarian corridors for civilians will be opened in Ukraine on French President Emmanuel Macron's request.

The Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine said in a statement, "Taking into account the catastrophic humanitarian situation and its sharp aggravation in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and Mariupol, as well as at the personal request of the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the Russian Armed Forces for humanitarian purposes, on March 7, from 10:00 am, establish a cease-fire and open humanitarian corridors."

Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian delegations are set to meet for the third round of peace talks even though the first two rounds did not lead to a ceasefire. The peace talks will be taking place in Belarus. During their second round of talks, the two countries agreed on a ceasefire and a safe passage corridor for people. In a telephonic call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasised that Russia is open to negotiation with Ukraine, according to Xinhua news agency.

Image: AP