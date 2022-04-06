Russia-Ukraine War: Over 11 Million People Fled Ukraine Since Feb 24, UN Agency Says

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for over 40 days, the United Nations migration agency has estimated that over 11 million Ukrainians have left their homes in the war-torn nation since the Russian invasion commenced on February 24. According to The Associated Press, in its first thorough assessment in three weeks, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) stated, on Tuesday, that over 7.1 million people have been displaced within Ukraine as of April 1.

This further came in addition to the United Nations' projection which claimed that over 4 million Ukrainian refugees have migrated to other countries for safety. According to the IOM, more than 2.9 million people are actively contemplating "leaving their place of habitual residence" due to the conflict.

Furthermore, as per a statement from IOM, among the most essential requirements for displaced people are financial assistance, transportation, food, shelter, as well as hygiene supplies. Access to medications and health services is still the second most critical requirement for both people who have been displaced and those who have remained in their homes. It is worth noting that internally displaced individuals and host communities continue to receive critical humanitarian assistance from IOM workers on the ground.

Number of internally displaced individuals in Ukraine increased by 10%: IOM

According to the IOM's second Ukraine Internal Displacement Report, the number of internally displaced individuals in Ukraine has increased by 10% since the first wave of the poll on March 16. Between March 24 and April 1, the IOM has conducted its second survey in Ukraine, gathering information on internal displacement and mobility as well as assessing needs in order to guide the overall humanitarian response.

Amongst the 7.1 million Ukrainian refugees who have been displaced, the report suggested that over half of relocated families include children, 57% have senior members, and 30% have individuals living with chronic conditions, as per the IOM.

The earnings of displaced households plummeted in the first month of the Russia-Ukraine war, the IOM report added. Before February 24, just 13% of currently displaced households have reported a monthly income of less than 5,000 Ukrainian hryvnias (USD 170), but today 61% say their household income has been less than 5,000 hryvnias.

Referring to the situation, IOM Director General António Vitorino said, “People continue to flee their homes because of war, and the humanitarian needs on the ground continue to soar”, as per the statement from IOM. He continued, “Humanitarian corridors are urgently needed to allow the safe evacuation of civilians and ensure the safe transportation and delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid in order to rapidly assist those internally displaced.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared Kyiv to be the capital of worldwide democracy on Tuesday. Kyiv will be praised by "many nations of the world," the president further claimed.

