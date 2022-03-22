Russia-Ukraine War: 'Pillow Volodymyr' Launched To Help Raise Funds For Ukrainians

As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its 27th day with the West still reluctant to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, Russian forces are continuously bombarding various cities in war-ravaged Ukraine, including Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Mariupol, leaving the country in a more chaotic situation.

Western countries have shown support for Ukraine by imposing tough sanctions on Russia and condemning president Vladimir Putin's actions of the invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, a Czech designer has come up with a unique way to support embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and raise money for Ukrainians suffering due to war.

The designer, Tomas Brinek, has launched a pillow featuring Zelenskky showing him in his trademark military green t-shirt with an unshaven look, sporting a smile on his face. Ever since Moscow launched an attack on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has gained worldwide attraction, becoming one of the most popular faces across the world for showing resistance against the aggressive Russian forces invading his country.

'Pillow Volodymyr' launched to help raise proceeds for Ukrainians

The pillow launched by Brinek has become a hit on social media platforms, and reports say that more than 2,500 orders have been placed in recent days from all across the world. Notably, the designer aims to send all the profits to Ukraine in a bid to help Ukrainian citizens. Meanwhile, several fans and followers of Zelenskyy have also shown strong support on social media, with many saying that they are eager to buy "Zelenskyy pillows." On the other hand, movie buffs are already looking out for an actor who would play the Ukrainian president in a feature film about the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia-Ukraine war: Russia summons US ambassador over Biden’s 'war criminal’ remark

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, the tension between the US and Russia has also escalated after US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin "a war criminal" over Moscow's "unprovoked" and "unjustified" invasion of Ukraine. Russia's Foreign Ministry has summoned the US Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, for a meeting about "recent unacceptable statements" by the American President. Additionally, Moscow also threatened to sever ties with Washington.

In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said that "it was emphasised that remarks such as these by the American president, which are unworthy of a state figure of such a high rank, put Russian-American relations on the verge of a breach."

(Image: AP/Representative)