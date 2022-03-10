Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi Bats For Resolution Through Dialogue; 'India On Peace's Side'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, March 10, said that India's needs are connected to countries involved in the Russia-Ukraine war but it is on the side of peace and desires that all problems get resolved through dialogue.

PM Modi also slammed opposition parties for doubting the Centre's efforts to evacuate stranded Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine.

"These people also tried to regionalise 'Operation Ganga'. These people have given a different colour of regionalism and communalism to every scheme - it is a major worry for India's future," the Indian Prime Minister said.

It should be mentioned here that PM Modi's statement comes at a time his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), received the mandate of the country's citizens in the recently conducted Assembly polls in five states. The BJp won a thumping majority in four of the five states.

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers after his party's massive victory, PM Modi said, "India has a connection with the countries involved in the war - economically, security-wise, education-wise and politically as well. India's several needs are connected to these countries."

"The ongoing war is affecting every country across the world. India is on peace's side and hopes that all problems are resolved with deliberations," he added.

"In this global context, amidst these difficulties, if we look at the budget this time, a belief arises that the country is moving ahead on the path of the self-reliant India campaign. This sentiment is further fuelled by this Budget," the Prime Minister said.

He said Indians are working for the nation in every way possible, coupled with responsibility. "However, there are some people who are lowering the standards of politics in our country. The world is appreciating our efforts to vaccinate but on this sacred work, India's vaccine has been questioned."

"It is unfortunate that even when thousands of Indian students, Indian citizens were stranded in Ukraine, there was talk of breaking the morale of the country," he added.

Election Results 2022: BJP wins four states, AAP wins in one

In the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, AAP is all set to form a government with the ruling Congress being reduced to less than 20 seats. The BJP is set to form the government in the northeastern state of Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Goa.

In UP, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath won an unprecedented 2nd term as UP CM as Samajwadi Party failed to stop the saffron party from returning to power.

(With inputs from PTI)