Russia-Ukraine War: Poland Says It Provided Military Aid Worth Over Rs 12K Crore To Kyiv

As the Russian aggression against Ukraine continues even after two months, Poland has announced it will assist Ukraine with weapons worth around 7 billion PLN (over Rs 12,422 crore). The latest announcement from Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki came after holding a meeting with Ukrainian Premier Denys Shmyhal on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Cabinet spokesperson Piotr Muller said that the aid was a step towards defending the sovereignty of Ukraine, Poland, and Europe. "Poland has provided Ukraine with weapons worth around 7 billion PLN - announced Prime Minister @MorawieckiM during the conference for the initiative #StopRussiaNOW. This is over 1.6 billion dollars to defend Ukrainian, Polish and European sovereignty!", he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Polish Prime Minister also assured his Ukrainian counterpart of providing support with all possible resources. Hailing the trade agreement between Poland and Ukraine, he affirmed it would open new economic opportunities for Polish companies and employees. "Russia's criminal actions must be stopped! Stop Russia now! The signed agreement on a trade agency between Ukraine and the rest of the world will open up new economic opportunities for Polish companies and employees," according to Morawiecki's Twitter post.

Zapewniłem premiera Ukrainy @Denys_Shmyhal o wsparciu ze strony Polski. Zbrodnicze działania Rosji muszą być powstrzymane! Stop Russia now! Podpisana umowa o pośrednictwie w handlu Ukrainy z resztą świata otworzy nowe szanse gospodarcze dla polskich firm i pracowników. pic.twitter.com/W7mH3q6wmp — Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) April 23, 2022

Today we honoured the memory of Polish 🇵🇱 President Lech Kaczyński and his wife Maria, who tragically died in 2010 in russia... Eternal memory! pic.twitter.com/iFa0JsNNSy — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) April 23, 2022

It is worth mentioning that Poland has been supporting the war-torn country since the very first day of the war. Besides, providing military aid to Kyiv, Poland has also welcomed a large number of Ukrainian refugees. Moreover, it has also imposed heavy sanctions on Moscow for its "unlawful action" against Ukrainian civilians, including a ban on imports of Russian coal. The latest announcement from the Polish government comes merely two days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the countries to support the war-torn nation with advanced lethal weapons to fight the Russian aggression.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine.

On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. The Russian aggression further escalated in several regions of Ukraine, including Bucha and Borodyanka, where piles of bodies were found, illustrating the alleged cruelty of the Russian forces who have turned a captivating country into a 'graveyard' within two months of the war.

