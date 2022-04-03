Russia-Ukraine War: Pope Francis Hits Out At Putin For Launching 'savage' Attack

Delivering his most pointed denunciation of Russia's invasive activities in Ukraine, Pope Francis on Saturday lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin alleging him of launching a "savage" war in Ukraine. During his speech in Malta on Saturday, Francis not only dropped hints of his possible visit to the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv but also made an indirect attack on Russia and its military actions in the country.

Without citing the name of President Putin, he made a clear reference by saying that “some potentate” had unleashed the threat of nuclear war on the world in an “infantile and destructive aggression.” Pope Francis who was on a weekend visit to the Mediterranean island nation further went on to tell the Maltese officials that invasions of other countries, savage street fighting, and atomic threats were "grim" memories of a distant past but have now surfaced again further adding that "From the east of Europe, from the land of the sunrise, the dark shadows of war have now spread."

“Once again, some potentate, sadly caught up in anachronistic claims of nationalist interest, is provoking and fomenting conflicts, whereas ordinary people sense the need to build a future that will either be shared or not be at all,” he added.

Further speaking on the condition of the Ukrainian people, he said that it has "pained his heart" so much that he sometimes forgets about the pain in his knees. Informing about his possible visit to Kyiv, Francis also told reporters that a possible visit is "on the table", however, no dates have been decided for the same. Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko had invited Francis on March 8 to come as a messenger of peace along with other religious figures.

Notably, Francis has to date avoided calling out Russia or President Putin's name keeping in mind the Vatican's tradition of not calling out any names for keeping options open for dialogue. However, his statements on Saturday have now marked a new level of outrage from the Pope's side.

Russia-Ukraine war

In the meantime, as the Russia-Ukraine war transcends into day 39 on Sunday, the Ukrainian army has claimed to have captured a significant portion of land north of the capital city, while the war situation continues to escalate between both sides.

Speaking on the same, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his late-night address said that the departing Russian troops have been creating a "catastrophic" situation for the civilians by leaving mines around residential areas, abandoned equipment, and even around the bodies of those killed in the attacks.

Image: AP