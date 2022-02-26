Russia-Ukraine War: President Zelensky Shares Video Message, Avers 'We Defend Ukraine'

As the tensions between Ukraine and Russia has escalated after Russian troops launched a military offensive in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video on social media on February 25.

The self-shot video shared by Zelensky showed him standing alongside Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other senior aides outside the presidency building. The video has been posted by the Ukrainian President at a time when the fight between the troops of Russia and Ukraine has intensified.

The Ukrainian President in the video posted on Facebook said, "We are all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We are all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way."

In the video, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen wearing olive green military-style clothing standing with other officials.

He posted the clip alongside the caption, "We're in here. We are in Kiev. We defend Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly declined the offer of the United States to help him flee Kyiv. When Zelensky was asked about the US administration’s offer of evacuating Kyiv, the Ukrainian President said, "The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride," according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation, according to AP.

The video shared by Zelensky went viral and has garnered 179K likes and 48K shares. The video has gathered thousands of reactions from social media users.

Russia-Ukraine War

On Thursday, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in the Donbass region. Following the announcement of Putin, multiple explosions were reported in Ukrainian cities and the tensions escalated in Ukraine as fight between the soldiers of both nations intensified.

In the latest update, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed willingness to send a delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine, The Moscow Times reported. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has informed that the decision has been taken by the Russian government in response to Ukrainian President Zelensky's proposal.

According to Peskov, the aim of attacking Ukraine is to "help" eastern Ukraine's pro-Moscow breakaway regions including "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine." Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had recognized Donetsk and Luhansk as independent.

