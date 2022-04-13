Russia-Ukraine War: Presidents Of Poland, Latvia & Estonia Head To Kyiv To Meet Zelenskyy

As Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered day 49, Polish President Andrzej Duda along with leaders of Baltic states arrived in Ukraine.The President of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Estonia are heading to Ukraine's capital Kyiv to meet Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, 13th April. Andrzej Duda, Egils Levits, Gitanas Nauseda and Alar Karis joined the growing number of European leaders to visit Kyiv since Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine.

In an update on Twitter, Estonian President Alar Karis shared two pictures that showed him alongside his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda, Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and other officials at a railway station. He further stated that they had decided to visit Ukraine to show "strong support" to the people of Ukraine and meet Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

Alar Karis highlighted that Kyiv has suffered a lot due to the Russian military offensive. Jakub Kumokh, head of the International Policy Department of the Office of the President of Poland said that they aim to support Zelenskyy and the armed forces of Ukraine, European Truth reported citing TVN24.

Kumokh stated that Poland has organised the visit and called Baltic states its "key partners" in security issues in the region. Chancellery of the Republic of Poland's President, Andrzej Duda, tweeted about his visit of Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On our way to Kyiv, to a city that has suffered terribly due to Russian war since my last visit. Together with Presidents @AndrzejDuda, @GitanasNauseda & @valstsgriba we visit #Ukraine to show strong support to 🇺🇦 people, will meet dear friend President @ZelenskyyUa #SlavaUkraini pic.twitter.com/NPUqPize1R — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) April 13, 2022

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda arrives in Ukraine

Meanwhile, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda also announced his visit to Kyiv on Twitter. Nauseda tweeted, "Heading to Kyiv with a strong message of political support and military assistance. Lithuania will continue backing Ukraine's fight for its sovereignty and freedom."

The visit of the Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to Kyiv comes just days after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson concluded his visit to war-torn Ukraine. Johnson also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and took a tour of empty streets in Kyiv. It is to be noted here that the UK Prime Minister's visit to Ukraine was unannounced. Johnson had said that the meeting with Zelenskyy was to showcase the UK's "unwavering support for the people of Ukraine".

The Ukrainians have the courage of a lion.



President @ZelenskyyUa has given the roar of that lion.



The UK stands unwaveringly with the people of Ukraine.



Slava Ukraini 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/u6vGYqmK4V — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2022

Heading to Kyiv with a strong message of political support and military assistance.



Lithuania 🇱🇹 will continue backing Ukraine's 🇺🇦 fight for its sovereignty and freedom.



Разом до перемоги! pic.twitter.com/WLb5yR5W69 — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) April 13, 2022

EU leaders visit Kyiv after Russian invasion of Ukraine

It is pertinent to note here that since Russia initiated a military offensive against Ukraine, the United States and all other European nations have showcased full support to Ukraine. Several leaders including Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Jansa, Austria Chancellor Karl Nehammer and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have visited Kyiv since Russia launched its military aggression in Ukraine on February 24.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, EU nations have imposed sanctions against Russia and provided military and economic support to Ukraine in its fight against Moscow.

Image: PTI/Facebook/@AlarKaris