Russia-Ukraine War: Pro-Moscow Luhansk Militia Take Control Of Govt Facilities In Rubizhne

As Russian aggression against Ukraine entered Day 23, Russian-backed Luhansk People's Republic forces in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region have taken control of government facilities in Rubizhne city. In video footage, broadcast on the People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic's (LPR) official channel on Thursday, a uniformed soldier said, "We are located next to the administration of the city Rubizhne. The flag of the (LPR) is flying here now. This means for the local residents that, if the war has not ended yet, then it is in its final stages", CNN reported.

Furthermore, in another video, the soldier can be seen standing in the Rubizhne mayor's office and hoisting an LPR flag on the government building. It is worth noting that alongside Donetsk, Luhansk is one of two rebel territories supported by the Vladimir Putin-led government. Parts of both areas are controlled by Ukraine, while others are governed by pro-Moscow rebels.

Heavy shelling continuing in Rubizhne: Luhansk regional administrator

Meanwhile, the regional administrator of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, asserted during an interview with local media that heavy shelling is continuing in Rubizhne. "The enemy is simply destroying all the cities," Haidai stated in a video uploaded to his Telegram channel late Thursday. He added that the attacks were no longer selective. "Earlier they were shelling more or less selectively, today they are firing deliberately, quadrant after quadrant," the regional administrator was quoted by CNN as saying.

"With continual fire, providing assistance to the people in need is tough," Haidai said but stressed that an attempt would be made later this week with the cooperation of Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to build an evacuation route to send supplies to significant cities, CNN reported.

According to Haidai, the Russian military demolished a boarding school for visually challenged children, as well as a hospital, and other military buildings in Rubizhne on Tuesday. He said that four individuals has lost their lives during the military strike. Haidai went on to say that for the past two weeks, people have been living in basements. Some of the buildings have bomb bunkers. According to him, some bomb shelters can hold up to 1,200 people.

Meanwhile, amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow has declared a no-fly zone above Ukraine's Donbass area, according to a rebel spokesperson from the Russian-backed separatists Donetsk People's Republic, Interfax News Agency reported on Friday. The no-fly zone in Russia's south has been prolonged until March 26, according to a separate report by TASS.

