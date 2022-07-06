Russia-Ukraine War: Pro-Moscow Mariupol MP Vadym Novynsky Resigns From Parliament

Amid the ongoing devastating war between Moscow and Kyiv in Eastern Europe, Vadym Novynsky, a pro-Russian lawmaker from Ukraine, has decided to resign from Parliament. According to reports, he has decided to step down owing to the Russian occupation of Mariupol. In 2019, he was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Mariupol constituency.

"I have decided to step down as an MP of Ukraine and focus on humanitarian projects, on developing the national economy, serving the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and restoring destroyed churches," Novynsky stated, as per the Interfax news agency.

Who is Vadym Novynsky?

Novynsky was also a member of the pro-Kremlin Opposition Bloc that was disbanded in Ukraine in June in the face of Russia's invasion. According to Forbes, he is also Ukraine's eighth-richest person. Born in Staraya Russa (then USSR) in 1963, Novynsky completed his graduation in 1985 from the Leningrad Academy of Civil Aviation, earning a degree in engineering management systems.

Later, Ukranian parliamentarian worked in Russia for various companies between 1985 and 1986. He shifted to Ukraine in 1996 and started working with LUKOIL North West company. He rose to prominence and later went on to buy Ukrainian metallurgy companies.

Further, Novynsky was granted Ukrainian citizenship in 2012 by Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych as a result of his outstanding service to the nation.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine has continued unabated for over four months now. Since the onset of war in late February, Russian forces have gained control over several regions in Ukraine. The delegations of the two countries have also held several rounds of peace negotiations but they failed to produce desired results.

Meanwhile, David Arakhamiya, People's Deputy of Ukraine, has hinted that his country might resume peace talks with Russia in August. Notably, the Ukrainian government has made it clear that the country will not accept any ceasefire settlement that involves ceding territory to Moscow.

(Image: @Yaroslava Borysenko/Facebook)