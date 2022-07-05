Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: UK, Scotland & Wales Pledge $120mn In Military Assistance To Kyiv

Ukraine's Southern Command on Tuesday said that Russia has stationed at least 6 combat-ready ships with missile carrier in the Black Sea coast of Ukraine.

"In the northwestern part of the Black Sea, there are currently three surface and two underwater Kalibr carriers ready to launch more than 30 missiles," the commander said in a statement.

The warships, as reported by Ukrinform, carry two submarines and a total of over 30 Kalibr cruise missiles.