Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: UK, Scotland & Wales Pledge $120mn In Military Assistance To Kyiv

IMAGE: AP
[IMAGES: @EmineDzheppar/Twitter]
Ukraine's Southern Command on Tuesday said that Russia has stationed at least 6 combat-ready ships with missile carrier in the Black Sea coast of Ukraine.
"In the northwestern part of the Black Sea, there are currently three surface and two underwater Kalibr carriers ready to launch more than 30 missiles," the commander said in a statement.
The warships, as reported by Ukrinform, carry two submarines and a total of over 30 Kalibr cruise missiles.
Thousands of Ukrainians joined the US Independence Day parade on Monday with an intention to express their gratitude to America for its support in the ongoing war. According to a report by Ukrinform, people wore blue and yellow colours and traditional vyshyvanka embroidered shirts, and chanted the slogans and songs explaining "glory to Ukraine". This was the debut of the Ukrainian delegation which was attended by the employees of the Ukrainian Embassy in the USA, the Carpathia folk dance ensemble, members of the United Help Ukraine, US Ukrainian Activists (USUA), Ukrainian American Veterans organizations, and others.
Aiden Aslin, a Briton who was sentenced to death by a court in the pro-Russia separatist region in eastern Ukraine, has launched an appeal against the verdict. He had received the sentence along with another UK national Shaun Pinner and a Moroccan Saaudun Brahim in a trial in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a territory recognised only by Russia and Syria. Pinner and Brahim were previously reported to have filed an appeal against the verdict.
The lawyer representing Aslin, Pavel Kosovan told the Russian news agency Interfax, “A cassation appeal against the verdict was filed today”.
All three foreign nationals were charged with “mercenary” activities and hence, were not protected under the Geneva conventions for prisoners of war by DPR authorities. Aslin, from Nottinghamshire, has previously told his family that his captors claimed there had been no attempt by UK officials to negotiate on his behalf, The Guardian stated. His family also revealed that Asli said he had been told that “time is running out” by his captors.
The UK along with its partners Scotland and Wales on Monday announced the decision to provide Ukraine with military aid of 100 million pounds. Taking to Twitter British PM Boris Johnson thanked Welsh Government for 35 million pounds to UK's military assistance for Ukraine.
The @WelshGovernment has contributed £35m to our military support for Ukraine, and Welsh families have taken in 3,000 refugees.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 4, 2022
Good to talk to @PrifWeinidog just now about how we can continue to work together against Russian aggression.
Diolch, Wales.
Scotland also agreed to allot 65 million pounds to show support for Ukraine.
The #Russian #FSB reports to have issued an official warning to a Russian who was transferring money to the foundation @BackAndAlive that helps the Armed Forces of #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/N8hfPuUF53— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 5, 2022
As the brutal war between Moscow and Kyiv continues unabated, the Ukrainian forces have raised the country's flag over Snake island after compelling a Russian pullout from the strategically significant region. Snake Island, also known as Zmiinyi Ostriv in the Ukrainian language, is located about 48 kilometres (30 miles) off the coast of Ukraine and also considered a strategically important and symbolic stronghold in the Black Sea. According to reports, Russian forces retreated last week following months of intense bombardment in the region.
"The military operation in the region is over and Snake Island has been returned to the jurisdiction of Ukraine,” Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military command, told reporters, as per The Guardian. Meanwhile, control of the island has been viewed by Ukraine as a crucial first step in easing Moscow's blockade of its southern ports. However, it remained unclear if Ukrainian troops would try to establish a long-term presence there as the region is perilously exposed to bombing.
Ukraine will receive its first batch of macro-financial assistance from the European Union as soon as the bloc's parliament ratifies its candidacy, said Executive VP of European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis. Speaking on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano, Switzerland, he added that the union is preparing for the said aid worth 1 billion euros and can be expected to be disbursed by summer.
The initiative allows a total of 9 billion euros in total.
That's how the #Ukrainian army left #Lysychansk. Organized and cheerful. Without cauldrons or smash-ups. pic.twitter.com/BnbDGtqtwO— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 5, 2022
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Monday announced that it has decided to set up a coordination office in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv to galvanise policy in support of Ukraine's recovery.
"In order to strengthen and expand our policy to support Ukraine, we set up a coordination office at the OECD, which first started in Paris, but which we intend to move to Kyiv as soon as possible," said Mathias Cormann, OECD Secretary-General, while addressing the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano, Switzerland, as reported by Ukrinform.
He outlined the necessity of a "huge" investment in infrastructure, and finances to formulate a coordinated action plan. Cornman stressed that the recovery of cities should be focused on the "green reconstruction" method.
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenskaa on Monday virtually addressed the 'Ukraine Recovery Conference' being held in Lugano, Switzerland. Speaking to the attendees, she outlined the significance of mental and physical recovery post war, which is as important as infrastructural recovery.
"Very often, when talking about reconstruction, they mean the post-war restoration of buildings, infrastructure and the economy. This is undoubtedly important. But any discussions about the post-war recovery of Ukraine do not make sense if they do not prioritize the recovery of people's moral and physical health," the wife of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
Zelenska noted more than eight million internally displaced persons are currently registered in Ukraine and another six million were forced to move abroad.
Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Russian cargo ship carrying dry grain needs a thorough investigation. "The vessel seems to be really Russian, under the flag of Russia. It belongs, as far as I know, to Kazakhstan, and the cargo was under a contract between Estonia and Türkiye. It is necessary to investigate everything substantively," he said, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.
In order to bolster its response in order to avert the looming global food crisis, Ukraine is in talks with Turkey and the United Nations to secure export routes for grains stuck in Ukrainian silos. Speaking to Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson on Monday's joint presser, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy affirmed that he is working to create opportunities for exporting at least 22 million tonnes of food grain stored in Ukraine due to the Russian blockade of the Black Sea.
22 million tons of grain blocked in #Ukraine— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 4, 2022
Negotiations are underway with the #UN and #Turkey to create opportunities for grain exports, said Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing with #Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. pic.twitter.com/2K4YZRj6j1
The Institute for Study of War on Tuesday claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has called to temporarily halt the "special military operation" after significant conquest in east Ukraine.
#Putin celebrated the #Russian seizure of #Lysychansk and the #Luhansk Oblast border and appeared to direct the Russian military to conduct an operational pause.— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) July 5, 2022
Read the full report from @TheStudyofWar and @criticalthreats: https://t.co/YBDpvpJt9m pic.twitter.com/xTHrsdJ1Nc
The UK government is proposing new changes to a landmark online safety bill which would require social media giants to shield internet users and state-sponsored disinformation that threatens the country’s society and democracy. According to The Guardian, the legislation would call on social media platforms, video streaming services and search engines to tackle state-backed disinformation aimed at the interfering UK. For instance, amid the Russia-Ukraine war, such content would involve Moscow-based hoaxers and cyberattackers.
Since the beginning of the war in late February, the Western nations including the UK have flagged cyberattacks launched by hackers based in Russia and warned people against the Soviet Republic’s propaganda strategy. Just earlier this year, a video was published of UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace being prank-called by a Russian hoaxer who was pretending to be the Ukrainian Prime Minister. Now, British Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries said on Monday that the Ukraine invasion had underscored Russia’s readiness to use social media to spread lies and disinformation, as per the report.
“We cannot allow foreign states or their puppets to use the internet to conduct hostile online warfare unimpeded,” she said. “That’s why we are strengthening our new internet safety protections to make sure social media firms identify and root out state-backed disinformation.”
Speaking virtually at the Lugano forum on Ukraine's Recovery being held in Switzerland, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska announced that she looked forward to hosting the second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen on July 23, as quoted by the presidential press of Kyiv.
pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a televised address that it may be too early for Moscow and Kyiv to discuss peace talks since neither side is ready to come to the negotiations table as Russia continues its assaults in the eastern Donbass region. In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Kirby reiterated that it is “time for the US to continue to support Ukraine" when asked why US president Joe Biden isn't pushing the two warring sides to resume stalled dialogue and broker peace. Instead, Kirby replied that Washington's goal is to ensure that Ukraine gets to choose “how victory is decided” during the war and “on what terms.”
“We do not want to see Ukraine defeated by Russia and that is why we are continuing to rush aid and assistance,” Kirby told the broadcaster referring to the nearly $7 billion in aid approved by Biden administration for Ukraine.
When enquired if Ukraine was ready to hold talks for peace as Russia continues its brutal shelling on its soil, Kirby said, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “will tell you that the time is not now for those discussions.” he further claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has shown no indication that he is interested in negotiated talks."
Ukrainian Armed Forces on Monday claimed to destroy 2 Russian ammunition depots, a T-62 tank belonging to invading forces, and an Uragan MLRS. Kyiv's defenders also reportedly killed some 30 Russian soldiers in the past 24 hours.
⚡️Ukrainian military destroys Russian equipment, ammunition depots in the south.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 5, 2022
Operational Command "South" reports that they destroyed a Russian T-62 tank,Uragan multiple rocket launcher, howitzer "Msta-B," 8 military vehicles and 2 ammunition depots on the southern frontline.
Russia has been transferring Ukrainian grains to Turkey via Crimea and there are satellite images to prove that, said an investigation conducted by Radio Free Europe journalist.
Images accessed by the journalists showed that Russian vessels were moving out grain shipments from the occupied-Kherson region.
Satellite images analyzed by the journalists show Russian and Syrian vessels transporting 🇺🇦 grain from the newly-occupied parts of Khreson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts via Sevastopol to Turkish ports, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Schemes investigative project.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 4, 2022
Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andrei Ermak, on Monday told participants at the Lugano Forum that Ukraine's rebuilding plan should attract funding from various sources. He added that the main principle behind the use of these funds will be "transparency & trust."
Ukraine’s southern military command on Monday said it will hoist the Ukrainian flag on Snake Island after Russia "hastily" withdrew forces from the hotspot. “The flag has been delivered to the island by helicopter. It will await the arrival of troops and will then be hoisted," said Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Southern Command, Ukraine, while speaking to CNN.