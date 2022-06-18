Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Avers Moscow Has 'nothing Against' Kyiv's Bid To Join EU

Following the decision of the European Commission to support Ukraine's application for European Union (EU) membership, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that he had no issues with Ukraine joining the bloc. According to a TRT world report, the Russian President said, “We have nothing against it. It is not a military bloc. It's the right of any country to join economic unions". Putin made these remarks when he was questioned about Ukraine's chances of entering the EU.

However, besides this, it is worth noting that for years, Russia has raged against Ukraine's ambitions to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and the subject had become a key point of disagreement between Moscow and the West.

Meanwhile, on Friday, June 17, the Russian President slammed Western nations for slapping sanctions on Moscow, calling the move "mad and thoughtless." The Kremlin chief said during a 72-minute speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that the sanctions have been "more harmful" to those who imposed them and would have no substantial impact on the Russian economy.

EU will lose over $400 billion due to sanctions imposed by West: Putin

Further, Putin estimated that the European Union (EU) would lose more than $400 billion as a result of the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia's economy. He went on to say that the 27-nation bloc has been experiencing rising prices and ignoring the needs of its citizens in its fight against Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine. Notably, Putin's comments follow a slew of sanctions placed on Moscow by the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union countries in reaction to the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine.

As per the Russian president, inflation in European countries has skyrocketed, and EU leaders have been accused of neglecting the people's true interests.

Meanwhile, while addressing the "special military operation," Putin strongly justified his actions, claiming that the neighbouring country constituted a threat due to its intention to join NATO. Putin said, “In the current situation, against a backdrop of soaring risks and threats, Russia’s decision to conduct a special military operation was a forced one”, as per media reports.

“It was very hard to make it, but it was forced and necessary. It was a decision by a sovereign country that has an unconditional right, based on the U.N. Charter, to defend its security,” he added.

Russian President Putin even underlined Moscow's intention to finish the "liberation" of Donetsk and Luhansk at the St. Petersberg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday. According to the Institute for Study of War (ISW), he stated that Russian army will strike Ukrainian positions around Donetsk City, but added that the new technique will take time, indicating that Moscow-occupied communities will conduct referendums on joining Russia in the following days.

(Image: AP)